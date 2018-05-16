By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pets Alive-Robotic Boppi Llama

Pets Alive-Robotic Boppi Llama

The Purple Boppi the Booty Shakin' Llama is exclusive to Tesco

The Purple Boppi the Booty Shakin' Llama is exclusive to Tesco

  • - Three great songs to dance to
  • - Robotic booty shakin and head spinning motions
  • - Cute and realistic features and colouring
  • Look who's dancing in the spotlight! Pets Alive Boppi the Booty Shakin' Llama dances like nobody else! Boppi the Booty Shakin' Llama will get the whole family up dancing and laughing for a whole day! Three awesome songs to twerk and spin to. Absolute adorable, hilarious and great fun for family and friends. See who's got the best moves, you or Boppi? Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed. Styles may vary.

