Tesco Apple & Salted Caramel Kite

Write a review
£ 0.80
£0.80/each
One kite
  • Energy1323kJ 316kcal
    16%
  • Fat15.1g
    22%
  • Saturates6.7g
    34%
  • Sugars15.2g
    17%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1393kJ / 333kcal

Product Description

  • Danish pastry kite with an apple and salted caramel filling topped with glaze.
  • Apple & Salted Caramel Kite. Flaky pastry baked with an apple and salted caramel filling for a sweet, fruity treat.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Vegetable Margarine[Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring], Sugar, Apple (13%), Apple Pulp, Cream Cheese (Milk), Yeast, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Glazing Agent (Isomalt), Modified Potato Starch, Salt, Cane Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Stabilisers (Pectin, Calcium Alginate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Phosphate), Whey Powder (Milk), Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Dried Skimmed Milk, Coconut Oil, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colours (Caramel, Beta-Carotene), Condensed Milk, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Gelling Agent (Agar), Brown Sugar, Sea Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Milk Proteins, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg

Storage

Shelf from production (frozen): 11 months (330 days). After baking, store at ambient temperature & consume within 24 hours.

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Box. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Lantmannen Unibake,
  • Wallis Way,
  • Eastcotts,
  • Bedford,
  • MK42 0PE.

Return to

  • Lantmannen Unibake,
  • Wallis Way,
  • Eastcotts,
  • Bedford,
  • MK42 0PE.

Net Contents

95g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne kite (95g)
Energy1393kJ / 333kcal1323kJ / 316kcal
Fat15.9g15.1g
Saturates7.0g6.7g
Carbohydrate41.7g39.6g
Sugars16.0g15.2g
Fibre1.3g1.2g
Protein5.0g4.8g
Salt0.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasteless and burnt. Was really looking forward t

1 stars

Tasteless and burnt. Was really looking forward to this, but no taste to the apple filling and what taste was there, was a burnt taste. Big miss Tesco on this one

