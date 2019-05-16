Tesco Apple & Salted Caramel Kite

Tasteless and burnt. Was really looking forward t
Tasteless and burnt. Was really looking forward to this, but no taste to the apple filling and what taste was there, was a burnt taste. Big miss Tesco on this one
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1393kJ / 333kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Vegetable Margarine[Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring], Sugar, Apple (13%), Apple Pulp, Cream Cheese (Milk), Yeast, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Glazing Agent (Isomalt), Modified Potato Starch, Salt, Cane Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Stabilisers (Pectin, Calcium Alginate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Phosphate), Whey Powder (Milk), Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Dried Skimmed Milk, Coconut Oil, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colours (Caramel, Beta-Carotene), Condensed Milk, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Gelling Agent (Agar), Brown Sugar, Sea Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Milk Proteins, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Shelf from production (frozen): 11 months (330 days). After baking, store at ambient temperature & consume within 24 hours.
Contains 1 serving
Box. Card widely recycled
95g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One kite (95g)
|Energy
|1393kJ / 333kcal
|1323kJ / 316kcal
|Fat
|15.9g
|15.1g
|Saturates
|7.0g
|6.7g
|Carbohydrate
|41.7g
|39.6g
|Sugars
|16.0g
|15.2g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.2g
|Protein
|5.0g
|4.8g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019