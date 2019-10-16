By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Flapjack Slice

Tesco Flapjack Slice
£ 0.60
£0.60/each
One Slice
  • Energy1650kJ 394kcal
    20%
  • Fat17.9g
    26%
  • Saturates8.5g
    43%
  • Sugars30.5g
    34%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1833kJ / 438kcal

Product Description

  • An oaty bar made with butter, condensed milk and golden syrup.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oats (39%), Invert Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Oats, Milk, Gluten

Number of uses

30 Servings

Recycling info

Tub. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

30

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Slice (90g)
Energy1833kJ / 438kcal1650kJ / 394kcal
Fat19.9g17.9g
Saturates9.4g8.5g
Carbohydrate55.2g49.7g
Sugars33.9g30.5g
Fibre7.3g6.6g
Protein5.9g5.3g
Salt0.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Absolutely delicious. Very buttery and soft

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. Very buttery and soft

