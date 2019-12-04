Innocent Kids Orange & Pineapple Smoothie 8X180ml
Product Description
- An innocent smoothie for kids is a blend of whole crushed fruit, pure juices and absolutely nothing else.
- Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
- The innocent promise
- Tastes good. Does good.
- Tasty healthy products
- Sourced sustainably
- 10% of profits to charity see innocentdrinks.com/promise
- This smoothie is a source of Vitamin C which increases iron absorption.
- What's inside?
- x8 tasty smoothies
- We never add sugar
- 1 of your 5-a-day
- Only pure, squeezed fruit
- A straw you can recycle, just push it in when you are finished
- Gently pasteurised
- No added sugar - contains only naturally occurring sugars from fruit
- Pack size: 1440ml
- This smoothie is a source of vitamin C which increases iron absorption
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
1 Squeezed Orange (51%), A slice of Pressed Pineapple (26%), 1/4 of a Mashed Banana**, A Chunk of Crushed Mango (1.8%), Some Crushed Peach, **Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0-5ºC.Once opened drink straight away. For best before date, see back of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Looking after your smoothie
- Shake before opening, not after.
- Perfect for lunchboxes
- Our smoothies will last happily out of the fridge for up to 12 hours, so they're perfect for packed lunches and days out.
Number of uses
8 servings in this pack
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
Return to
- Say hello to the innocent gang
- Pop into:
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
- Call the banana phone on 020 7993 3311 (UK) or 01 664 4100 (ROI), email hello@innocentdrinks.com
Net Contents
8 x 180ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per: 100ml
|per: 180ml
|Energy
|234kJ
|421kJ
|-
|55kcal
|99kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|(of which saturates)
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|13g
|23g
|(of which sugars)
|11g
|20g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.7g
|Protein
|0.7g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Vitamin C (%RI)
|29mg (36%*)
|52mg (65%*)
|180ml = 1 serving = 1 of your 5-a-day
|-
|-
|8 servings in this pack
|-
|-
|*% Reference Intake of adults
|-
|-
