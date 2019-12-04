By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Spring Green Selection Courgette & Pea 250G

Tesco Spring Green Selection Courgette & Pea 250G
£ 2.25
£9.00/kg

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy322kJ 78kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars3.1g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 264kJ / 64kcal

Product Description

  • Peas, courgette, spring greens and broccoli in a herb dressing.
  • Minty & Tender Green vegetables mixed in a minty herb dressing. Courgette, broccoli, spring greens and peas with a light mint, parsley and thyme dressing.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Garden Peas (35%), Courgette (30%), Spring Greens (18%), Broccoli (12%), Rapeseed Oil, Mint, Parsley, Thyme, Salt, Ground Black Pepper.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/ 900W 3 mins / 2 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.
Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (122g)
Energy264kJ / 64kcal322kJ / 78kcal
Fat3.0g3.6g
Saturates0.4g0.5g
Carbohydrate3.3g4.0g
Sugars2.5g3.1g
Fibre5.1g6.3g
Protein3.4g4.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Disgusting! Please bring back Broad Beans, Cabbage

1 stars

Disgusting! Please bring back Broad Beans, Cabbage and Runner Beans - without the mint!

