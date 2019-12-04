Tesco Spring Green Selection Courgette & Pea 250G

Disgusting! Please bring back Broad Beans, Cabbage
Disgusting! Please bring back Broad Beans, Cabbage and Runner Beans - without the mint!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 264kJ / 64kcal
INGREDIENTS: Garden Peas (35%), Courgette (30%), Spring Greens (18%), Broccoli (12%), Rapeseed Oil, Mint, Parsley, Thyme, Salt, Ground Black Pepper.
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W/ 900W 3 mins / 2 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.
Stir well before serving.
Produced in the U.K.
2 Servings
Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
250g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (122g)
|Energy
|264kJ / 64kcal
|322kJ / 78kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|3.6g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|3.3g
|4.0g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|3.1g
|Fibre
|5.1g
|6.3g
|Protein
|3.4g
|4.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
