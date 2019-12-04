By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Summer Vegetable Selection 350G

Tesco Summer Vegetable Selection 350G
£ 2.25
£6.43/kg

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy408kJ 97kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars12.5g
    14%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 244kJ / 58kcal

Product Description

  • Peppers, courgette and onions mixed in a tomato sauce.
  • Herby & Chunky Roasted peppers, onions and chunky courgette with a herby tomato sauce.
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Peppers (30%) [Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper], Courgette (20%), Red Onion (19%), Tomato Passata, Tomato, White Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Maize Starch, Salt, Paprika, Basil, Thyme.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven heat 170°/ 190°C/ Gas 5 for 20 minutes. Remove film. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 4 mins / 3 mins 30 secs
Pierce film.
Heat on full power. Peel back film and stir. Re-cover and microwave for further 2 minutes (800W/900W)
Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy244kJ / 58kcal408kJ / 97kcal
Fat2.1g3.6g
Saturates0.3g0.4g
Carbohydrate7.5g12.5g
Sugars7.5g12.5g
Fibre1.6g2.7g
Protein1.5g2.5g
Salt0.2g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

