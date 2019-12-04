Tesco Summer Vegetable Selection 350G
Energy408kJ 97kcal
Fat3.6g
Saturates0.4g
Sugars12.5g
Salt0.3g
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 244kJ / 58kcal
Product Description
- Peppers, courgette and onions mixed in a tomato sauce.
- Herby & Chunky Roasted peppers, onions and chunky courgette with a herby tomato sauce.
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Peppers (30%) [Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper], Courgette (20%), Red Onion (19%), Tomato Passata, Tomato, White Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Maize Starch, Salt, Paprika, Basil, Thyme.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: For best results oven heat 170°/ 190°C/ Gas 5 for 20 minutes. Remove film. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving. Stir well before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W/900W 4 mins / 3 mins 30 secs
Pierce film.
Heat on full power. Peel back film and stir. Re-cover and microwave for further 2 minutes (800W/900W)
Stir well before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
350g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|244kJ / 58kcal
|408kJ / 97kcal
|Fat
|2.1g
|3.6g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|7.5g
|12.5g
|Sugars
|7.5g
|12.5g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|2.7g
|Protein
|1.5g
|2.5g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
