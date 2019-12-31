Baileys Freakshake Cake

Very very dry
Very dry and Irish cream and baileys dont go together not worth the money extremely dry
Not what I expected and def not for that price. Ta
Not what I expected and def not for that price. Tastes dry and artificial.
Bought for my daughter's 18th birthday and she was delighted. We could taste the Baileys and it wasn't dry at all so if the previous reviews are to go by we must have got very lucky indeed.
Very dry, not much filling definitely not as much as the picture and no taste very disappointing as it was for my birthday 🙁 I would have added a pic but didn't have that option
I got this cake I thort it was very dry and not much baileys taste 😔😔😔