Baileys Freakshake Cake

2(5)Write a review
£ 13.00
Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge filled and topped with Baileys flavour frosting, finished with frosting and edible decorations.
  • Get the facts. Be Drinkaware
  • Visit drinkaware.co.uk for the facts
  • Rich chocolate cake, filled and topped with a Baileys flavour frosting, finished with mini mallows and saucy chocolate drizzle
  • This product is intended for purchase and enjoyment by people of legal purchase age for alcohol beverages. Please remember to drink Baileys responsibly.
  • H.V.O free
  • Hand decorated
  • Your favourite indulgent treat just got yummier!

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Water, Humectant (Glycerine), Far Reduced Cocoa Powder, Maize Starch, Tapioca Starch, Flavouring, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Cream (Milk), Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonate), Colours (Caustic Sulphite Caramel, Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide, Beetroot Red), Wheat Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Whipping Cream (Milk), Pork Gelatine, Milk Protein, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Acidity Regulators (Trisodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide), Dextrose, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Dried Egg White, Cocoa Butter, Baileys Flavour Frosting 21%

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain traces of Nuts, This product does not contain Nuts but is produced in a factory which uses Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened store in an airtight container.For Best Before see top of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging and collar before cutting. Place cake on a firm surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean sharp serrated knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Warnings

  • Remember small children can choke on hard confectionery.
  • Warning! - This product is not suitable for children.

Name and address

  • Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • South Lanarkshire,
  • ML3 0DW.

Return to

  • When writing please quote the best before details.
  • enquiries@finsburyfoods.co.uk
Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g Approx. per 1/16th (55g)
Energy 1770kJ972 kJ
-423kcal232kcal
Fat 20.6g11.3g
of which saturates 4.6g2.5g
Carbohydrate 55.4g30.5g
of which sugars 35.5g19.5g
Protein 3.2g1.7g
Salt 0.28g0.16g

Safety information

View more safety information

Remember small children can choke on hard confectionery. Warning! - This product is not suitable for children.

5 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Very very dry

1 stars

Very dry and Irish cream and baileys dont go together not worth the money extremely dry

Not what I expected and def not for that price. Ta

1 stars

Not what I expected and def not for that price. Tastes dry and artificial.

Bought for my daughter's 18th birthday and she was

5 stars

Bought for my daughter's 18th birthday and she was delighted. We could taste the Baileys and it wasn't dry at all so if the previous reviews are to go by we must have got very lucky indeed.

Very dry, not much filling definitely not as much

1 stars

Very dry, not much filling definitely not as much as the picture and no taste very disappointing as it was for my birthday 🙁 I would have added a pic but didn't have that option

I got this cake I thort it was very dry and not mu

1 stars

I got this cake I thort it was very dry and not much baileys taste 😔😔😔

