Stylpro Brush Cleanser 500Ml

Product Description
- Makeup Brush Cleanser
- StylPro Makeup Brush Cleanser is specially formulated to clean and condition makeup brushes. The quick-drying formula removes even the toughest of makeups, such as long stay foundation, leaving brushes looking and feeling like new. Free from parabens, alcohol and sulphates, the cleanser is infused with wheatgerm, grapeseed and argan oil to gently condition Bristles. Registered by the Vegan Society.
- Brush cleanser and conditioner
- Do not mix with water
- Paraben, alcohol and sulphate free
- Vegan
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Produce of
Made in England
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions with StylPro Device:
- Add a small amount to the StylPro bowl and follow instructions. Brush will be clean and dry in seconds.
- Instructions without StylPro Device:
- Add a small amount to a glass/bowl. Lightly dunk the brush in and out of the cleanser to submerge and separate the bristles. Remove and wipe the brush on a paper towel until clean. No need to rinse the brush. For hygiene reasons change solution for each brush. Do not mix with water or other cleansers.
Warnings
- MAKEUP BRUSH CLEANSER (PENTAMETHYL HEPTANE).
- DANGER: FLAMMABLE LIQUID AND VAPOUR. MAY BE FATAL IF SWALLOWED AND ENTERS AIRWAYS. MAY CAUSE LONG LASTING HARMFUL EFFECTS TO AQUATIC LIFE. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT, HOT SURFACES, SPARKS, OPEN FLAMES AND OTHER IGNITION SOURCES. NO SMOKING. IF SWALLOWED: IMMEDIATELY CALL A POISON CENTER/DOCTOR. DO NOT INDUCE VOMITING. IF MEDICAL ADVICE IS NEEDED, HAVE PRODUCT CONTAINER OR LABEL AT HAND. AVOID RELEASE TO THE ENVIRONMENT. DISPOSE OF CONTENTS / CONTAINER IN ACCORDANCE WITH LOCAL REGULATIONS. CONTAINS: ≥ 30% ALIPHATIC HYDROCARBONS.
Distributor address
- Aventom Ltd,
- Amshold House,
- Goldings Hill,
- Loughton,
- Essex,
- IG10 2RW,
Return to
- Aventom Ltd,
- Amshold House,
- Goldings Hill,
- Loughton,
- Essex,
- IG10 2RW,
- UK.
- Tel +44 2032255559
- www.styltom.com
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
- Health hazard
DANGER MAKEUP BRUSH CLEANSER (PENTAMETHYL HEPTANE). DANGER: FLAMMABLE LIQUID AND VAPOUR. MAY BE FATAL IF SWALLOWED AND ENTERS AIRWAYS. MAY CAUSE LONG LASTING HARMFUL EFFECTS TO AQUATIC LIFE. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT, HOT SURFACES, SPARKS, OPEN FLAMES AND OTHER IGNITION SOURCES. NO SMOKING. IF SWALLOWED: IMMEDIATELY CALL A POISON CENTER/DOCTOR. DO NOT INDUCE VOMITING. IF MEDICAL ADVICE IS NEEDED, HAVE PRODUCT CONTAINER OR LABEL AT HAND. AVOID RELEASE TO THE ENVIRONMENT. DISPOSE OF CONTENTS / CONTAINER IN ACCORDANCE WITH LOCAL REGULATIONS. CONTAINS: ≥ 30% ALIPHATIC HYDROCARBONS.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020