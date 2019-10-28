By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cheese & Tomato Snack Pot 110G

Tesco Cheese & Tomato Snack Pot 110G
£ 1.00
£0.91/100g

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy835kJ 199kcal
    10%
  • Fat6.6g
    9%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars4.8g
    5%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 759kJ / 181kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked pasta in a tomato and herb dressing with red mature Cheddar cheese.
  • Mature Cheddar
  • Pack size: 110g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Water, Red Mature Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (8%), Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato, Red Onion, Sugar, Parsley, White Onion, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Wine Vinegar, Basil, Cornflour, Salt, Mustard Seeds, Oregano, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Label. Plastic not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

110g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (110g)
Energy759kJ / 181kcal835kJ / 199kcal
Fat6.0g6.6g
Saturates1.9g2.1g
Carbohydrate24.5g27.0g
Sugars4.4g4.8g
Fibre1.5g1.7g
Protein6.4g7.0g
Salt0.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

