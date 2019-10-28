Tesco Cheese & Tomato Snack Pot 110G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 759kJ / 181kcal
Product Description
- Cooked pasta in a tomato and herb dressing with red mature Cheddar cheese.
- Mature Cheddar
- Pack size: 110g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Water, Red Mature Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (8%), Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato, Red Onion, Sugar, Parsley, White Onion, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Wine Vinegar, Basil, Cornflour, Salt, Mustard Seeds, Oregano, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper, White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled Label. Plastic not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
110g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (110g)
|Energy
|759kJ / 181kcal
|835kJ / 199kcal
|Fat
|6.0g
|6.6g
|Saturates
|1.9g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|24.5g
|27.0g
|Sugars
|4.4g
|4.8g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|1.7g
|Protein
|6.4g
|7.0g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
