Fullers Frontier Lager 6X330ml
Offer
Product Description
- Beer
- Brewed with three varieties of new world hop, this flavour-forward lager is full of bold, bright zestiness. And with decades of know-how poured into it, there's plenty of complex, malty depth to dive into. This is your thirst for discovery satisfied.
- This is Frontier
- Brewed with new world hops and old world malt
- Pack size: 1980ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Malted Barley
Tasting Notes
- Brewed with three varieties of new world hop, this flavour-forward lager is full of bold, bright zestiness. And with decades of know-how poured into it, there's plenty of complex, malty depth to dive into. This is your thirst for discovery satisfied
ABV
4.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before (BBE): See Side of Case
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- Fuller,
- Smith & Turner p.l.c.,
- Griffin Brewery,
- Chiswick Lane South,
- London,
Return to
- Fuller,
- Smith & Turner p.l.c.,
- Griffin Brewery,
- Chiswick Lane South,
- London,
- W4 2QB,
- UK.
- www.fullers.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
6 x 330ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020