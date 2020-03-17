By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Thornbridge Magic Rock Yelamu 440Ml

£ 3.00
£6.82/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • 10c refund at collection depots/points in participating state/territory of purchase.
  • Yelamu is a collaboration with our good friends at magic rock and is a powerfully hopped double IPA. Expect a ferociously full flavoured beer with a juicy character and well balanced body.
  • Simcoe, Amarillo, Mosaic
  • Golden
  • Juicy, tropical fruits
  • Citrus, mango
  • Reuben sandwich
  • Magic rock brewing
  • Inspired by the peak district
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley, Wheat, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Alcohol Units

3.26

ABV

7.4% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

For Best Before, See Base.

Warnings

  • MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT.

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • Thornbridge,
  • Riverside Brewery,
  • Bakewell,
  • UK,
  • DE45 1GS.

Return to

  • Thornbridge,
  • Riverside Brewery,
  • Bakewell,
  • UK,
  • DE45 1GS.
  • thornbridge.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

440ml ℮

Safety information

MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT.

