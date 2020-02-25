By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Magic Rock Inhaler Pale Ale 330Ml Can

£ 1.80
£5.46/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Registered by the Vegan Society
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Alcohol Units

1.5

ABV

4.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before: See base

Preparation and Usage

  • Pour carefully may contain sediment
  • Drink fresh

Name and address

  • Magic Rock HQ,
  • Willow Park Business Centre,
  • Willow Lane,
  • Huddersfield,
  • HD1 5EB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • magicrockbrewing.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

330ml ℮

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Nice enough

3 stars

APA fruity nose, predominantly orange. Flavour is orange with a bit of lemon & grapefruit. 6.5/10

