Magic Rock Cannonball Ipa 330Ml Can
Product Description
- Beer
- Registered by the Vegan Society
- Pack size: 330ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
Alcohol Units
2.4
ABV
7.4% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before: See base
Preparation and Usage
- Pour carefully may contain sediment
- Drink fresh
Name and address
- Magic Rock HQ,
- Willow Park Business Centre,
- Willow Lane,
- Huddersfield,
- HD1 5EB,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
330ml ℮
