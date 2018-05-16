Vegetarian Butcher Mc2 Burger 160G

- Energy567kJ 136kcal7%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 709kJ/169kcal
Product Description
- Unbelievabull Burger
- Enjoy our products as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
- The Vegetarian Butcher's Unbelievabull Burger is so juicy and tender that you would be surprised to know that it's completely vegetarian
- Each serving of our vegetarian protein has 26% of your daily protein needs and contains only 136kcal - not to mention that it's lower in Saturated Fat too!
- Our founder, Jaap Korteweg, is a 9th Generation Dutch Farmer and self-confessed meat-lover, turned vegetarian - he cooked up these amazing products to satisfy even the biggest meat-lovers cravings
- Our Unbelievabul Burger is a high protein beef style burger made from soy. Deliciously tender, but still with a great bite, our Unbelievabull Burger is a mouth-watering vegetarian burger which can win over even the biggest carnivores. Delicious served in a bun with your favourite toppings and sides, treat yourself to a proper burger - you would be surprised to know that it's not meat! In our home country, The Dutch Consumers Association (Consumentenbond) taste panel rated our Unbelievabull Burger the best out of all vegetarian burgers! Why not try it for yourself? We strive to have meat lovers experience our products, so that they realise that they can go meat free without compromise for one or more days.
- Our Unbelievabull Burger dodges most of the saturated fat and cholesterol found in animal based meat and reduces your traditional burger's CO2 footprint by a factor of 7! Just like workhorses were replaced by tractors a hundred years ago, animals will be replaced by sustainable new techniques that produce meat from legumes and grains. All of our ‘meat' lessens the impact on the environment of traditional animal agriculture and meat. Go the extra mile with our products by swapping out animal based meat and be much more efficient in the use of land, soy, and fossil fuels. We've created the best and most delicious way to convince meat lovers that meat no longer has to come from animals - Holy Cow, that tastes good!
- Our founder, Jaap Korteweg, a 9th generation Dutch farmer, became a vegetarian after the outbreak of swine flu in the Netherlands in 1998 when he was asked to store the carcasses of millions of dead pigs in his cold storage. He thought about becoming an organic farmer, but couldn't bring himself to slaughter his own animals after they became part of the family over the years. Despite this, he still craved the taste and texture of meat. So together with producers of vegetable protein, scientists, and innovative chefs, his main goal became to develop and produce plant-based 'meat' that is as good as if not better than the original. Now he's bringing them to the UK, in both Chilled and Frozen options.
- We've created a wide range of plant based proteins, all of which are vegetarian, and more than 70% of our products are vegan. Our ambition being to become 100% vegan, but in the meantime we believe that we can have a greater impact sooner if we use today's technology to make meat-free delicious while we're developing the technology of tomorrow to become fully vegan.
- The Vegetarian Butcher, Unilever and the U device are trade marks owned by the Unilever group of companies.
- Two high protein vegetarian beef style burgers, made with soy
- Go meat free without compromise
- We're moving to recyclable packaging, the sleeves are already recyclable, the tray not yet
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
Soy Structure (71%) (Water, Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Wheat Starch), Onion, Sunflower Oil, Free Range Egg White, Starch, Spice Extracts, Palm Fat, Natural Flavouring, Caramelised Sugar, Dextrose, Flavourings, Spices, Salt, Thickener (Processed Eucheuma Seaweed), Vitamin B12, Iron
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk, Peanuts and Nuts.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. After opening consume within 2 days. For use by date see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Barbecue
Instructions: Brush the Unbelievabull Burger with oil and grill on both sides, until the patty is piping hot throughout.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Serve with your favourite toppings and enjoy while warm.
These are guidelines only as appliances may vary.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: From pan: Put a pan on medium heat and add 2 tbsp of oil. Pan fry the Unbelievabull Burger for 2 minutes on each side.
Number of uses
1 portion (1 Unbelievabull Burger) = 80g (each pack contains 2 portions)
Net Contents
160g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion**
|%* per portion**
|Energy
|709kJ/169kcal
|567kJ/136kcal
|7%
|Fat
|8.6g
|6.9g
|10%
|of which saturates
|1.4g
|1.1g
|6%
|Carbohydrate
|6.5g
|5.2g
|2%
|of which sugars
|1.5g
|1.2g
|1%
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|17.0g
|13.0g
|26%
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.0g
|16%
|Iron
|2.1mg (15% NRV)
|1.7mg (12% NRV)
|Vitamin B12
|0.38µg (15% NRV)
|0.3µg (12% NRV)
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
|% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** 1 portion (1 Unbelievabull Burger) = 80g (each pack contains 2 portions)
|-
|-
|-
