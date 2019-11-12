The Vegetarian Butcher Little Peckers 180G

Best plant based nuggets in existence.
THE king of plant based nuggets. I could eat these all day every day, and because of that they're worth the price even if you ask me. You get about 10 nuggets in a pack so while that doesn't sound like many, it's actually a pretty appropriate portion size for two people provided you have some nice sides to go with it, like mash or waffles or chips (or rice!) Also pro tip: put them in a bun like a "chicken burger", you will NOT regret it. While were waiting for them to make an actual burger version, this will do! It is sO good.