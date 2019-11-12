By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Vegetarian Butcher Little Peckers 180G

5(1)Write a review
The Vegetarian Butcher Little Peckers 180G
Product Description

  • Little Peckers soy-based chicken-style nuggets
  • Discover all our recipes on our website, www.TheVegetarianButcher.co.uk
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
  • The Vegetarian Butcher truly rules the roost with our newly hatched Little Peckers - definitely something to crow about! Vegan chicken-style nuggets made from soy, an excellent source of protein. Birds of a feather flock together for this 100% golden brown, guilt-free treat. The chicken in question never saw the light of day, but is everything it's cracked up to be. The chicken nugget was invented in the 1950s by Prof. Robert C. Baker from Cornell University and with our perfect bite and great taste the professor would surely give a giant cluck of approval to our Little Peckers.
  • Just like workhorses were replaced by tractors a hundred years ago, animals will be replaced by sustainable new techniques that produce meat from legumes and grains. All of our ‘meat' lessens the impact on the environment of traditional animal agriculture and meat. Go the extra mile with our products by swapping out animal based meat and be much more efficient in the use of land, soy, and fossil fuels. We've created the best and most delicious way to convince meat lovers that meat no longer has to come from animals. So no need to chicken out - let the taste do the talking!
  • Our founder, Jaap Korteweg, a 9th generation Dutch farmer, became a vegetarian after the outbreak of swine flu in the Netherlands in 1998 when he was asked to store the carcasses of millions of dead pigs in his cold storage. He thought about becoming an organic farmer, but couldn't bring himself to slaughter his own animals after they became part of the family over the years. However, he kept craving the taste and texture of meat. So together with producers of vegetable protein, scientists and innovative chefs, his main goal became to develop and produce plant-based meat that is as good as if not better than the original. Now he is bringing them to the UK, in chilled and frozen options!
  • We've created a wide range of plant based proteins, all of which are vegetarian, and more than 70% are vegan with our ambition being to become 100% vegan! In the meantime, we believe that we can have a greater impact sooner if we use today's technology to make meat-free delicious as we develop the technology of the future to become fully vegan.
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
  • Jaap Korteweg, 9th generation Dutch farmer and founder of The Vegetarian Butcher:
  • "My goal is to produce delicious vegetarian meat that tastes even better than the original. Just like workhorses were replaced by tractors a hundred years ago, animals will be replaced by sustainable new techniques that produce meat from legumes and grains. My ambition is to give meat lovers the experience that they are not missing out when going meat-free!"
  • Jaap Korteweg
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Source of protein
  • 100% vegan
  • Pack size: 180g
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Soy Structure (69%) (Water, Soy Protein), Corn Flakes (Corn, Sugar), Sunflower Oil, Flour (Corn Flour, Rice Flour), Oat Fibre, Rapeseed Oil, Natural Flavourings, Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Salt, Modified Starch, Starch, Acid (Citric Acid), Vitamin B12, Iron

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Egg, Peanuts and Nuts, Prepared to a vegan recipe, however not suitable for Milk and/or Egg allergy sufferers

Storage

Keep refrigerated. After opening consume within 2 days.Thawed product, suitable for re-freezing on day of purchase only. This product has been previously frozen and defrosted under controlled conditions without affecting the quality and safety of the product. For use by date see front of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Instructions
  • From pan: Put a pan on medium heat and add 1 tbsp of oil. Pan fry the Little Peckers for 2-3 minutes until golden brown, and piping hot throughout.
  • Oven: Pre-heat oven to 200ºC and bake for 10 minutes.
  • Enjoy while warm.
  • These are guidelines only as appliances may vary.
  • Product must be cooked until piping hot throughout.

Number of uses

1 portion (approx 5 Little Peckers) = 90g (each pack contains 2 portions)

Name and address

Net Contents

180g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion**%* per portion**
Energy 993kJ/237kcal893kJ/214kcal11%
Fat 12.7g11g16%
of which saturates 0.9g0.8g4%
Carbohydrate 18.8g17.0g7%
of which sugars 0.7g0.6g<1%
Fibre 5.0g4.5g
Protein 9.6g8.6g17%
Salt 1.5g1.4g23%
Iron 2.9mg(21%NRV)2.61mg(19%NRV)
Vitamin B12 0.5µg(20%NRV)0.45µg(18%NRV)
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value---
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
** 1 portion (approx 5 Little Peckers) = 90g (each pack contains 2 portions)---

Best plant based nuggets in existence.

5 stars

THE king of plant based nuggets. I could eat these all day every day, and because of that they're worth the price even if you ask me. You get about 10 nuggets in a pack so while that doesn't sound like many, it's actually a pretty appropriate portion size for two people provided you have some nice sides to go with it, like mash or waffles or chips (or rice!) Also pro tip: put them in a bun like a "chicken burger", you will NOT regret it. While were waiting for them to make an actual burger version, this will do! It is sO good.

