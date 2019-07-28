By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vegetarian Butcher Little Willies Sausages 160G

Vegetarian Butcher Little Willies Sausages 160G
Product Description

  • Little Willies high protein soy-based sausages
  • Discover all our recipes on our website, www.TheVegetarianButcher.co.uk
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
  • Sink your teeth into these delicious vegetarian versions of the traditional Lincolnshire sausage, seasoned traditionally with sage. Our Little Willies are high in protein and fit perfectly into a modern version of the traditional English breakfast, though go equally well with classic mash potatoes and gravy or as part of your summer BBQ line up. These tasty little wonders can easily win over any meat lover whilst being better for you and the environment.
  • Our Little Willies even dodge most of the saturated fat and cholesterol found in animal based meat. Just like workhorses were replaced by tractors a hundred years ago, animals will be replaced by sustainable new techniques that produce meat from legumes and grains. All of our ‘meat' lessens the impact on the environment of traditional animal agriculture and meat. Go the extra mile with our products by swapping out animal based meat and be much more efficient in the use of land, soy, and fossil fuels. We've created the best and most delicious way to convince meat lovers that meat no longer has to come from animals - let the taste do the talking!
  • Our founder, Jaap Korteweg, a 9th generation Dutch farmer, became a vegetarian after the outbreak of swine flu in the Netherlands in 1998 when he was asked to store the carcasses of millions of dead pigs in his cold storage. He thought about becoming an organic farmer, but couldn't bring himself to slaughter his own animals after they became part of the family over the years. Despite this, he still craved the taste and texture of meat. So together with producers of vegetable protein, scientists, and innovative chefs, his main goal became to develop and produce plant-based 'meat' that is as good as if not better than the original. Now he's bringing them to the UK, in both Chilled and Frozen options.
  • We've created a wide range of plant based proteins, all of which are vegetarian, and more than 70% of our products are vegan. Our ambition being to become 100% vegan, but in the meantime we believe that we can have a greater impact sooner if we use today's technology to make meat-free delicious while we're developing the technology of tomorrow to become fully vegan.
  • Enjoy our products as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
  • Jaap Korteweg, 9th generation Dutch farmer and founder of The Vegetarian Butcher:
  • "My goal is to produce delicious vegetarian meat that tastes even better than the original. Just like workhorses were replaced by tractors a hundred years ago, animals will be replaced by sustainable new techniques that produce meat from legumes and grains. My ambition is to give meat lovers the experience that they are not missing out when going meat-free!"
  • Jaap Korteweg
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • High protein
  • Pack size: 160G
  • High protein

Information

Ingredients

Soy Structure (70%) (Water, Soy Protein, Wheat Protein), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Free Range Egg White, Spice Extracts, Natural Flavouring, Sage, Herbs, Carrot Powder, Herbal Extract, Spices, Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Potassium Chloride

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated. After opening consume within 2 days.Thawed product, suitable for re-freezing on day of purchase only. This product has been previously frozen and defrosted under controlled conditions without affecting the quality and safety of the product. For use by date see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Barbecue
Instructions: Brush the Little Willies with oil and grill until piping hot throughout.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Enjoy while warm.
These are guidelines only as appliances may vary.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Put a pan on medium heat and add 1 tbsp of oil. Pan fry the Little Willies for 2-3 minutes, turning occasionally, until piping hot throughout.

Preparation and Usage

  • Fantastic as a quick snack or as part of any hot meals, you can make Little Willies the hero of your summer BBQ or morning fry up!
  • Product must be cooked until piping hot throughout.

Number of uses

1 portion (3 Little Willies) = 80g (each pack contains 2 portions)

Net Contents

160g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion**%* per portion**
Energy 632kJ/151kcal506kJ/121kcal6%
Fat 8.7g7.0g10%
of which saturates 0.6g0.5g3%
Carbohydrate 5.4g4.4g2%
of which sugars 1.2g1.0g1%
Fibre 0.8g0.6g
Protein 14.6g11.7g23%
Salt 1.3g1.1g18%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
** 1 portion (3 Little Willies) = 80g (each pack contains 2 portions)---

Really nice one of the best vegetarian sausages av

5 stars

Really nice one of the best vegetarian sausages available in my opinion. A couple of my meat eating friends even prefer them.

