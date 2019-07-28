Vegetarian Butcher Little Willies Sausages 160G

Really nice one of the best vegetarian sausages av
Really nice one of the best vegetarian sausages available in my opinion. A couple of my meat eating friends even prefer them.
Soy Structure (70%) (Water, Soy Protein, Wheat Protein), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Free Range Egg White, Spice Extracts, Natural Flavouring, Sage, Herbs, Carrot Powder, Herbal Extract, Spices, Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Potassium Chloride
Keep refrigerated. After opening consume within 2 days.Thawed product, suitable for re-freezing on day of purchase only. This product has been previously frozen and defrosted under controlled conditions without affecting the quality and safety of the product. For use by date see front of pack.
Barbecue
Instructions: Brush the Little Willies with oil and grill until piping hot throughout.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Enjoy while warm.
These are guidelines only as appliances may vary.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Put a pan on medium heat and add 1 tbsp of oil. Pan fry the Little Willies for 2-3 minutes, turning occasionally, until piping hot throughout.
1 portion (3 Little Willies) = 80g (each pack contains 2 portions)
160g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion**
|%* per portion**
|Energy
|632kJ/151kcal
|506kJ/121kcal
|6%
|Fat
|8.7g
|7.0g
|10%
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|0.5g
|3%
|Carbohydrate
|5.4g
|4.4g
|2%
|of which sugars
|1.2g
|1.0g
|1%
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.6g
|Protein
|14.6g
|11.7g
|23%
|Salt
|1.3g
|1.1g
|18%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** 1 portion (3 Little Willies) = 80g (each pack contains 2 portions)
|-
|-
|-
