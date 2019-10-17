L'oreal Paris Magic Root Touch Up Dark Root Light Blonde 75Ml

Not crazy about this product find it a little mess
Not crazy about this product find it a little messy and not really a great result. I would imaging the darker shades of this product would work better, not enough of a difference for my. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I love this product. It’s so good even my sister buys it now. Didn’t leave any greys visible and didn’t feel overly powdery [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Just what I needed as my hairdresser was away on holiday travelling America. Covered my roots perfectly and matched my blonde hair colour. Will be buying more for touch ups between colouring. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I didn’t really like the colour, it didn’t match my hair colour so would make the roots very visibly coloured, rather than blended. I think I was sent the wrong colour, not the one I requested. I received the light blonde, my hair is dark blonde. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product great coverage easy to apply and good coverage Highly recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This is a great product for when you can’t make it to the Salon. The only down side was it did make my hair a bit dry but, for short term use it’s excellent [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This gives pretty decent coverage, I have a few greys coming through and it did a pretty good job of covering them. I found it really hard to control the spray though and my hubby asked why I had a gold scalp! Washed out well though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I really liked this product,I colour my hair and this was a really good at covering my dark roots,to blend in with the rest of my blonde hair. I would definitely purchase this product again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I had high hopes for this - the idea seems great, a root cover up for dark roots with the rest being light blonde. Seemed the perfect thing for those days leading up to see my hairdresser. The application seemed easy and I will say it did seem to cover my roots - however the colour was far more ginger/brassy than light blonde which I had hoped. I use a purple shampoo once a week to get rid of the brassy tones so spraying them back into my roots wasn't really what I was looking for. Ignoring the colour, as this seems to be more for those with warm blonde hair rather than cool tones, it didn't feel stiff or crispy. From a distance it looked ok as well - but unless I want to make everyone stay far away from me this wasn't the perfect item for me. This is probably going to sit in a drawer and only used in dire emergencies...and even then I would probably find an alternative way round the issue! However I'm sure for those with warmer tones in their blonde hair this will be great [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I have blond hair and my roots are quite dark. I tried to use this colour retouch, but it didnt really work for me. I must say, maybe different shade probably would. When I sprayed it on my hand, it had nice golden shimmer to it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]