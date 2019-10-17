By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Paris Magic Root Touch Up Dark Root Light Blonde 75Ml

Product Description

  • Magic Retouch Light Blonde Instant Dark Root Touch Up Spray
  • Magic Retouch introduces our instant dark root concealer spray tailored for blonde shades!
  • The formula naturally blends with your hair colour and lasts until shampooed out. Temporary result and dries in a few minutes.
  • 3, 2, 1, roots gone!
  • Magic Retouch
  • Instant Dark Root Concealer Spray
  • Blends with your hair colour
  • Tailored for blonde shades
  • Easy application
  • For dark roots
  • Lasts until shampooed out
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

1224380, Isobutane, Ethyl Trisiloxane, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, CI 77491, CI 77492 / Iron Oxides, Mica, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Tin Oxide, Methyl Trimethicone, Titanium Dioxide, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Aqua / Water, (F.I.L. C229211/3)

Preparation and Usage

  • Application Instructions:
  • 1. Shake well before use
  • 2. Keep the product upright and apply on dry and clean hair
  • 3. Hold can approx. 13 cm from hair & spray roots in a light stream. Don't overspray. A small amount is enough.

Warnings

  • EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperature exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid spraying towards the eyes or on irritated skin and deliberate inhalation. Do not use for any purpose other than that for which the product is intended. Do not use in a confined space. Spray at 10-15 cm from your scalp. Do not spray in direction of your face and eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse abundantly with water. Do not inhale - Close your mouth during application. Keep away from children.

Net Contents

75ml

Safety information

Not crazy about this product find it a little mess

2 stars

Not crazy about this product find it a little messy and not really a great result. I would imaging the darker shades of this product would work better, not enough of a difference for my. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love this product. It’s so good even my sister b

5 stars

I love this product. It’s so good even my sister buys it now. Didn’t leave any greys visible and didn’t feel overly powdery [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Just what I needed as my hairdresser was away on h

5 stars

Just what I needed as my hairdresser was away on holiday travelling America. Covered my roots perfectly and matched my blonde hair colour. Will be buying more for touch ups between colouring. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I didn’t really like the colour, it didn’t match m

3 stars

I didn’t really like the colour, it didn’t match my hair colour so would make the roots very visibly coloured, rather than blended. I think I was sent the wrong colour, not the one I requested. I received the light blonde, my hair is dark blonde. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product great coverage easy to apply and goo

5 stars

Great product great coverage easy to apply and good coverage Highly recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is a great product for when you can’t make it

4 stars

This is a great product for when you can’t make it to the Salon. The only down side was it did make my hair a bit dry but, for short term use it’s excellent [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This gives pretty decent coverage, I have a few gr

4 stars

This gives pretty decent coverage, I have a few greys coming through and it did a pretty good job of covering them. I found it really hard to control the spray though and my hubby asked why I had a gold scalp! Washed out well though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I really liked this product,I colour my hair and t

5 stars

I really liked this product,I colour my hair and this was a really good at covering my dark roots,to blend in with the rest of my blonde hair. I would definitely purchase this product again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I had high hopes for this - the idea seems great,

3 stars

I had high hopes for this - the idea seems great, a root cover up for dark roots with the rest being light blonde. Seemed the perfect thing for those days leading up to see my hairdresser. The application seemed easy and I will say it did seem to cover my roots - however the colour was far more ginger/brassy than light blonde which I had hoped. I use a purple shampoo once a week to get rid of the brassy tones so spraying them back into my roots wasn't really what I was looking for. Ignoring the colour, as this seems to be more for those with warm blonde hair rather than cool tones, it didn't feel stiff or crispy. From a distance it looked ok as well - but unless I want to make everyone stay far away from me this wasn't the perfect item for me. This is probably going to sit in a drawer and only used in dire emergencies...and even then I would probably find an alternative way round the issue! However I'm sure for those with warmer tones in their blonde hair this will be great [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I have blond hair and my roots are quite dark. I t

3 stars

I have blond hair and my roots are quite dark. I tried to use this colour retouch, but it didnt really work for me. I must say, maybe different shade probably would. When I sprayed it on my hand, it had nice golden shimmer to it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

