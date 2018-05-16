Florette Vitality Mix Salad Bag 120G

Product Description
- A nutritious mild mix of baby spinach, baby chard, baby kale and carrot
- For every pack purchased* Florette will donate 3p/3c to Diabetes UK
- Know Diabetes. Fight Diabetes.
- *3p will be donated to Diabetes UK for every pack purchased in the UK.
- Diabetes™ Ireland
- For packs purchased in Ireland, we will donate 3c to Diabetes Ireland.
- To be enjoyed as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Naturally high in Vitamin A - Contributing to the normal function of the immune system
- Naturally high in Vitamin K - Contributing to the maintenance of normal bones
- Natural source of Vitamin C - Contributing to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- Washed & ready to eat
- High in vitamin A & K
- Source of fibre & vitamin C
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
Mixed Salad Leaves and Vegetables in variable proportions: Baby Chard, Baby Kale, Carrot and Baby Spinach
Storage
To keep your Florette Salad at its best, keep refrigerated and once opened use within 24 hours
Name and address
- Florette UK & Ireland,
- Florette House,
- Wood End Lane,
- Lichfield,
- Staffordshire,
- WS13 8NF,
Return to
- We'd love to hear what you think, you can email us at: contactuk@florette.com or call us on... +44 (0)1543 250050
- www.florettesalad.co.uk
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|96kJ / 23kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|1.7g
|of which sugars
|1.1g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|Protein
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.28g
|Vitamin A
|524µg (66% RI)
|Vitamin K
|85µg (113% RI)
|Vitamin C
|13mg (16% RI)
|RI= % of an adults daily reference intake
|-
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
