By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Johnson's Baby Honey Soap 4X100g

4(1)Write a review
Johnson's Baby Honey Soap 4X100g
£ 1.25
£0.31/100g

Product Description

  • Baby Honey Soap
  • When a baby is born, their skin is at its most delicate. That's why we perfected our formulas over 125 years so they're now even more gentle for all.
  • We only choose high quality ingredients that are gentle for baby. That's why we've rejected over 400 ingredients that don't meet our Best for Baby™ Standards
  • Clinically proven mildness®
  • With honey extract
  • Gently cleanses delicate skin, leaving it feeling soft
  • Free from parabens, sulphates & alcohol
  • Ideal for baby's delicate skin
  • Dermatologist tested
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

[PR-012363], Sodium Palmate, Sodium Palm Kernelate, Aqua*, Glycerin*, Paraffinum Liquidum, Mel*, Palm Kernel Acid, Sodium Chloride, Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Disodium EDTA, Parfum, CI 77891*, * = Naturally-derived

Produce of

Made in Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • To Use: Massage gently over entire body, lather, rinse, dry and snuggle.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Keep out of reach of children. For external use only

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.

Return to

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Careline: 0808 238 1614
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Careline: 1800 220044

Net Contents

4 x 100g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Keep out of reach of children. For external use only

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

very good for my skin

4 stars

very good for my skin

Usually bought next

Spring Force Toilet Tissue 9 Roll

£ 2.10
£0.12/100sheet

Tesco Essentials Soft Sponges 2 Pack

£ 0.60
£0.30/each

Johnson's Baby Cotton Buds 200 Pieces

£ 1.00
£0.01/each

Tesco Luxury Soft Toilet Tissue 9 Roll White

£ 3.35
£0.17/100sheet

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here