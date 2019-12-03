Heck The Beet Goes On Sausages 255G

Too spicy.
Really spicy. Couldn't eat😡
Horrible
Awful taste and odd texture. I have tried a lot of veggie sausages, these are by far the worst. Even though I love beetroot I couldn't stand this flavour, it felt artificial. I wouldn't suggest them.
Love love love!
Love these and they have great flavour plus texture. Definitely would buy again.
Not for me
Really strange and overpowering, unpleasant flavour. Even when added to a pasta sauce or chili, the flavour comes through and kind of ruins it. But nice texture and healthy. Naked Glory and Richmond vegan sausages are a lot better.
Tasty and Healhy
Love these, nice taste and texture far better than any meat sausages I had in the past, none of that horrible skin you get with meat sausages either
Now My Favourite Vegan Sausages
Cooks very nicely. They brown up beautifully. I love sunflower seeds and they give a lovely texture. I'd have to say these sausages are now my favourites and I've tried most vegan sausages including the Beyond Meat Sausages. These have the most wholesome ingredients with a delicate tasty flavour. Even the skins they are encased in hang on very nicely. Thanks Tesco for stocking them. Now all I need is some Applewood SmokyVegan cheese💞 The reviews are very good apparently.