By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Heck The Beet Goes On Sausages 255G

3.5(6)Write a review
Heck The Beet Goes On Sausages 255G
£ 2.50
£9.81/kg

Product Description

  • Sausages made with Beetroot, Carrot and Horseradish
  • Buck up your mealtime ideas online at www.heckfood.co.uk
  • Plant based sausages made from beetroot, carrot, sunflower seeds and horseradish - add some crunchy broccoli slaw for a plate full of plant based goodness.
  • "Beetroot creates a tasty addition to any meal! An earthy punch of flavour with high fibre, I enjoy adding these to my roast dinners with gravy, they always go down a treat"
  • Rhiannon Lambert BSc MSc RNutr
  • At Heck, we do things our own way. We choose the finest ingredients, we make our food in small batches and we take our time over preparation. The result? Flavour you can swear by.
  • Flavour you can swear
  • Plant based product
  • Gluten free
  • High fibre
  • Vegan
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 255g
  • High fibre

Information

Ingredients

Beetroot (47%), Carrot (11%), Pea Flour, Pickled Beetroot (6%) (Beetroot, Acetic Acid), Red Onion, Sunflower Seeds (5%), Horseradish (5%), Sunflower Oil, Stabiliser (Vegetable Fibres, Methyl Cellulose, Salt), Citrus Fibre, Garlic Puree, Nigella Seeds, Red Chilli, Black Pepper, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Filled into Calcium Alginate Casing

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and consume within one month. Defrost thoroughly before cooking and use within 24 hours. Once defrosted, do not re-freeze.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Not suitable for microwave cooking. Cooking instructions are a guide only as appliances will vary.
For best results pan fry: Cook in a frying pan with a little oil for 10-12 minutes over a medium heat, turning regularly. Check product is piping hot throughout before serving. Do not re-heat.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Heck! Food Ltd,
  • Heck Q,
  • Kirklington,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • DL8 2NY.

Return to

  • Heck! Food Ltd,
  • Heck Q,
  • Kirklington,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • DL8 2NY.

Net Contents

255g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (pan fried)Per 2 sausages (80g) (pan fried)
Energy 678 kJ / 166 kcal542 kJ / 133 kcal
Fat 8.3g6.6g
of which saturates 0.7g0.6g
Carbohydrate 13.0g11.1g
of which sugars 5.0g4.0g
Fibre 9.2g7.4g
Protein 4.1g3.3g
Salt 1.47g1.18g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Too spicy.

1 stars

Really spicy. Couldn't eat😡

Horrible

1 stars

Awful taste and odd texture. I have tried a lot of veggie sausages, these are by far the worst. Even though I love beetroot I couldn't stand this flavour, it felt artificial. I wouldn't suggest them.

Love love love!

5 stars

Love these and they have great flavour plus texture. Definitely would buy again.

Not for me

3 stars

Really strange and overpowering, unpleasant flavour. Even when added to a pasta sauce or chili, the flavour comes through and kind of ruins it. But nice texture and healthy. Naked Glory and Richmond vegan sausages are a lot better.

Tasty and Healhy

5 stars

Love these, nice taste and texture far better than any meat sausages I had in the past, none of that horrible skin you get with meat sausages either

Now My Favourite Vegan Sausages

5 stars

Cooks very nicely. They brown up beautifully. I love sunflower seeds and they give a lovely texture. I'd have to say these sausages are now my favourites and I've tried most vegan sausages including the Beyond Meat Sausages. These have the most wholesome ingredients with a delicate tasty flavour. Even the skins they are encased in hang on very nicely. Thanks Tesco for stocking them. Now all I need is some Applewood SmokyVegan cheese💞 The reviews are very good apparently.

Usually bought next

Heck Super Green Sausages 6 Pack 255G

£ 2.50
£9.81/kg

Heck Vegan Breakfast Sausages 6 Pack 255G

£ 2.50
£9.81/kg

Heck Chicken 10 Italia Sausages 340G

£ 3.15
£9.27/kg

Heck 6 97% Pork Sausages 400G

£ 3.15
£7.88/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here