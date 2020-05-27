Winalot Perfect Portions Meat Selection In Jelly 40X100g
Offer
Product Description
- Complete Pet Food for Adult Dogs
- At Winalot, we understand the importance of life's simple pleasures, like that look of empty bowl satisfaction after mealtime.
- That's why since 1927 we've been passionate about providing dogs up and down the country with hearty meals made with succulent meaty chunks and quality ingredients.
- It contains all the essential vitamins and minerals your dog needs to ensure every bowl of winalot is 100% Complete and balanced.
- Its the food that generations of dogs have grown up on, because day after day, it never fails to hit the spot. After all its a dogs life.
- 100% complete and balanced
- Helps support shiny coat and healthy skin
- Help support healthy digestion with quality ingredients
- Help to support vitality
- No added artificial colours
- Pack size: 4KG
Information
Storage
Keep pet food in a cool dry placeBest before date, registration and batch number: see coding on bottom of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Healthy adult dogs should be fed the following amounts daily.
- BW in kg: 5 kg, Wet Pouches only: Wet Food Pouches: 6, Wet Pouches + Winalot Dry Food*: Wet Food Pouches: 2, Wet Pouches + Winalot Dry Food*: g Dry Winalot Dog: 90 g
- BW in kg: 10 kg, Wet Pouches only: Wet Food Pouches: 10, Wet Pouches + Winalot Dry Food*: Wet Food Pouches: 4, Wet Pouches + Winalot Dry Food*: g Dry Winalot Dog: 120 g
- BW in kg: 25 kg, Wet Pouches only: Wet Food Pouches: 18, Wet Pouches + Winalot Dry Food*: Wet Food Pouches: 7, Wet Pouches + Winalot Dry Food*: g Dry Winalot Dog: 220 g
- These amounts are averages based on moderately active adult dogs at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted accordingly.
- Clean, fresh drinking water should be available at all times.
- *The mixed feeding guideline table has been calculated using the PURINA® WINALOT® with beef dry product.
Name and address
- UK: Purina PetCare Team,
- PO Box 478,
- Horley,
- RH6 6DE.
- IE: Nestlé Purina PetCare,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Distributor address
- Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
- 1 City Place,
- Gatwick,
- RH6 0PA.
- Nestlé (Ireland) Ltd,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
- Address all enquiries to:
- UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
- www.purina.co.uk
- Purina PetCare Team,
- PO Box 478,
- Horley,
- RH6 6DE.
- In Republic of Ireland, please write to:
- IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
- www.purina.ie
- Nestlé Purina PetCare,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Net Contents
40 x 100g ℮
- 100% complete and balanced
- Helps support shiny coat and healthy skin
- Help support healthy digestion with quality ingredients
- Help to support vitality
- No added artificial colours
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Beef 4%), Cereals, Vegetables (0.8% Dehydrated Carrots Equivalent to 7.2% Carrots), Minerals, Various Sugars
Storage
- Keep pet food in a cool dry placeBest before date, registration and batch number: see coding on bottom of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents Moisture 83% Protein 6.5% Fat content 3% Crude ash 1.7% Crude fibres 0.3% Nutritional additives: IU/kg: Vit. A: 1340 Vit. D3: 128 - mg/kg: Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 27.4 Calcium iodate anhydrous: 0.51 Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 4.0 Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 3.4 Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 47 Sodium selenite: 0.025 Technological additives: mg/kg: Gum Cassia: 2000 Additives -
- 100% complete and balanced
- Helps support shiny coat and healthy skin
- Help support healthy digestion with quality ingredients
- Help to support vitality
- No added artificial colours
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Lamb 4%), Cereals, Vegetables (0.9% Dehydrated Green Beans Equivalent to 8% Green Beans), Minerals, Various Sugars
Storage
- Keep pet food in a cool dry placeBest before date, registration and batch number: see coding on bottom of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents Moisture 83% Protein 6.5% Fat content 3% Crude ash 1.7% Crude fibres 0.3% Nutritional additives: IU/kg: Vit. A: 1340 Vit. D3: 128 - mg/kg: Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 27.4 Calcium iodate anhydrous: 0.51 Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 4.0 Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 3.4 Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 47 Sodium selenite: 0.025 Technological additives: mg/kg: Gum Cassia: 2000 Additives -
- 100% complete and balanced
- Helps support shiny coat and healthy skin
- Help support healthy digestion with quality ingredients
- Help to support vitality
- No added artificial colours
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Chicken 4%), Cereals, Vegetables (1.2% Dehydrated Peas Equivalent to 10.8% Peas), Minerals, Various Sugars
Storage
- Keep pet food in a cool dry placeBest before date, registration and batch number: see coding on bottom of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents Moisture 83% Protein 6.5% Fat content 3% Crude ash 1.7% Crude fibres 0.3% Nutritional additives: IU/kg: Vit. A: 1340 Vit. D3: 128 - mg/kg: Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 27.4 Calcium iodate anhydrous: 0.51 Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 4.0 Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 3.4 Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 47 Sodium selenite: 0.025 Technological additives: mg/kg: Gum Cassia: 2000 Additives -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020