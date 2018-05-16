Olay Daily Facials Travel Cloths

- Olay Daily Facials, Micellar Clean normal skin, two-sided water activated dry cloths have a smooth and textured side, specially woven with soft cleansing pockets to remove impurities for a thorough cleanse and improved skin appearance:
- Removes dirt, oil, and makeup, even mascara. Exfoliates for a deep cleanse of skin and pores to (even &) smooth skin and remove impurities with over 3000 exfoliating soft fiber cells. Leaves your skin feeling soft and hydrated as the rich lather cleanses your skin
- Designed with unique water-activated cloths. Cleanse & exfoliates. No tight or dry skin feel
- 5-in-1 cleansing power; remove makeup, cleanse, exfoliate, improve skin look and preserve moisture
- With soft cleansing pockets to remove impurities for a thorough cleanse and improved skin appearance
- Rich lather leaves your skin feeling soft and hydrated
- Dermatologically tested ∙ Soap- free
- Pack size: 7SHT
Information
Ingredients
Petrolatum, PEG-100, Glycerin, Cyclodextrin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Decyl Glucoside, Lauryl Glucoside, Butylene Glycol, Aqua, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, PEG-14M, Polyquaternium-10, Benzyl Alcohol, Panthenol, Salicylic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Linalool, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Polyacrylate, Geraniol, Sodium Benzoate, Citronellol, Limonene, Hydrogenated Polydecene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Tetrasodium EDTA, Silica, Tocopheryl Acetate, Trideceth-6, BHT, Vitis Vinifera Seed Extract, Tocopherol, Propylene Glycol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract
Produce of
United States
Preparation and Usage
- For best results: use every day morning and/ or evening. Wet cloth with warm water and massage in hands to activate a luxurious lather. Cleanse face thoroughly with the cloth, flipping between smooth and textured sides, then after rinsing, reuse it to complete the cleanse. Dispose of used wipe in a bin (do not flush). Follow with your favourite Olay moisturizer.
Warnings
- Dispose of used wipe in a bin (do not flush).
Safety information
