Coloured Sand Assorted 5Kg

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown, to make a request for a preference please use the picker notes available on checkout

£ 4.00
£0.80/kg

  • Available in four colours; green, blue, red and orange. Please note that the products shown are an assortment. You could receive any one of the products shown. To make a request for a preference please use the picker notes available at checkout.
  • Great for creative fun
  • Ideal for sensory play, perfect for arts and crafts
  • Pack size: 5KG

Information

Net Contents

5kg

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Perfect as a colourful topper for outdoor plant po

5 stars

Perfect as a colourful topper for outdoor plant pots.

Not worth buying.

1 stars

Not worth the money, very little play value. Stick to real sand it's much more fun.

