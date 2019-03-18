Garnier Organic Lemongrass Moisturiser 50Ml

Great for young skin 16-25
This collection is a fab idea, but personally I’d say it would be better suited to younger skin as it’s light weight and aimed for combination skin types, but asldo works well as a general everyday face cream. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Rich moisturiser
Rich moisturiser with a lovely scent. My skin instantly looked and felt better after the first use. It leaves my skin moisturised all day and isn't too heavy or greasy to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Wakes me and my skin up every morning
The smell of this moisturiser took a little getting used to at first. But I now love the lemon grass, it feels invigorating on my skin and the smell helps me feel alert in the mornings. The moisturiser is nice and light and goes on easily, quickly being soaked up by my skin, leaving it feel nourished. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells lovely
This is a nice light moisture and doesn't make the skin feel greessy. Just be careful opening and pouring the cream out because it's so light the cream comes out quickly. It will last for ages a little goes along away [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice moisturiser
I have combination skin with areas being super oily at times and the rest being normal. This moisturiser was able to balance my face out. My natural oils weren’t too bad and my skin was moisturised. Not a big fan of the smell but it’s not a deal breaker. Would recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great
I liked this moisturiser, it is slightly runny but it is nice and light. It smells quite strong and leaves my skin lovely and soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Refreshing moisturiser
This left my skin feeling light and refreshed after every application. The moisturiser had a nice, light fresh smell and the organic ingredients felt nice on my face. I have oily skin and I found that this moisturiser worked well on my skin and made me look nice and dewy but not oily. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good hydration
I really like the thin, cooling feeling of this moisturiser. It gives me a light, fresh hydrated feeling and isn’t heavy or greasy. I think the fragrance is a bit too strong but it does dissipate quickly after application. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fantastic
Left my skin feeling lovely and soft, not greasy and smells lovely [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Average moisturiser but smells lovely.
My first impression on using this was how amazing it smells- so clean and lemony-fresh. The texture was nice and seems to absorb/dry quickly. It left my face feeling soft and wasn't tacky. However, I've marked it down a couple of stars as when I applied my makeup 10 minutes later, the moisturiser started pilling and rubbing off of my face. I was a little disappointed as I wanted to love this as much as I love the lemongrass cleanser, but it wasn't great when applying my foundation with a brush. I wonder if I might have more luck applying on top with a damp sponge instead and will make sure to try this out soon! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]