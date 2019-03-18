By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Organic Lemongrass Moisturiser 50Ml

4.5(132)Write a review
Garnier Organic Lemongrass Moisturiser 50Ml
£ 8.00
£16.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Organic Lemongrass Moisturiser
  • Why Lemongrass Essential Oil
  • - Our Lemongrass is grown in Sri Lanka
  • - Our Lemongrass is extracted as an essential oil through steam distillation
  • Our Commitments
  • - Our product is certified organic. COSMOS ORGANIC certified by Soil Association according to COSMOS standard.
  • - Vegan Formula: No animal derived ingredients or by- products inside.
  • - Our Aloe Vera has been specifically selected by Garnier and sourced with respect for biodiversity.
  • - Our Aloe Vera is organically produced and ethically sourced in the state of Campeche, Morocco.
  • - Our cardboard is 100% recyclable. Please sort properly.
  • - FSC Approved. Cardboard from forests managed with respect to people and nature.
  • The Garnier Organic Range
  • - Made with selected herbs and essential oils for every skin type
  • - Ingredients formulated in efficient & indulging organic certified products
  • - For results you can see and feel
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Organic Lemongrass Gel Wash 150ml
  • Garnier Organic Konjac Sponge
  • Enriched with Organic Aloe Vera and Botanical Glycerin
  • Hydrates skin all day, refreshes, and leaves skin appearing less shiny
  • 100% Natural-Origin Fragrance that smells invigorating, fresh and herbal
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

967396 22, Hordeum Vulgare, Stem Water, Aqua / Water, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Glycerin, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Alcohol Denat., Acacia Senegal Gum, Zea Mays Starch / Corn Starch, Cymbopogon, Schoenanthus Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Centaurea Cyanus Flower Water, Arginine, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Coco-Betaine, Propanediol, Carrageenan, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Tocopherol, Sodium Benzoate, Salicylic Acid, Linalool, Geraniol, Eugenol, Limonene, Citral, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L B223539/1)

Produce of

Made in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply a small amount of this refreshing, gel-cream in circular motions on clean skin daily
  • For clean and invigorated skin everyday, wash your skin first with our Lemongrass Gel Wash and Konjac Sponge before using your moisturiser

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 75000 93584 St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Net Contents

50ml

132 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Great for young skin 16-25

5 stars

This collection is a fab idea, but personally I’d say it would be better suited to younger skin as it’s light weight and aimed for combination skin types, but asldo works well as a general everyday face cream. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Rich moisturiser

5 stars

Rich moisturiser with a lovely scent. My skin instantly looked and felt better after the first use. It leaves my skin moisturised all day and isn't too heavy or greasy to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wakes me and my skin up every morning

5 stars

The smell of this moisturiser took a little getting used to at first. But I now love the lemon grass, it feels invigorating on my skin and the smell helps me feel alert in the mornings. The moisturiser is nice and light and goes on easily, quickly being soaked up by my skin, leaving it feel nourished. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells lovely

4 stars

This is a nice light moisture and doesn't make the skin feel greessy. Just be careful opening and pouring the cream out because it's so light the cream comes out quickly. It will last for ages a little goes along away [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice moisturiser

4 stars

I have combination skin with areas being super oily at times and the rest being normal. This moisturiser was able to balance my face out. My natural oils weren’t too bad and my skin was moisturised. Not a big fan of the smell but it’s not a deal breaker. Would recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

4 stars

I liked this moisturiser, it is slightly runny but it is nice and light. It smells quite strong and leaves my skin lovely and soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing moisturiser

5 stars

This left my skin feeling light and refreshed after every application. The moisturiser had a nice, light fresh smell and the organic ingredients felt nice on my face. I have oily skin and I found that this moisturiser worked well on my skin and made me look nice and dewy but not oily. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good hydration

4 stars

I really like the thin, cooling feeling of this moisturiser. It gives me a light, fresh hydrated feeling and isn’t heavy or greasy. I think the fragrance is a bit too strong but it does dissipate quickly after application. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic

5 stars

Left my skin feeling lovely and soft, not greasy and smells lovely [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Average moisturiser but smells lovely.

3 stars

My first impression on using this was how amazing it smells- so clean and lemony-fresh. The texture was nice and seems to absorb/dry quickly. It left my face feeling soft and wasn't tacky. However, I've marked it down a couple of stars as when I applied my makeup 10 minutes later, the moisturiser started pilling and rubbing off of my face. I was a little disappointed as I wanted to love this as much as I love the lemongrass cleanser, but it wasn't great when applying my foundation with a brush. I wonder if I might have more luck applying on top with a damp sponge instead and will make sure to try this out soon! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 132 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

