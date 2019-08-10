Tesco Finest 2 Plain Naan Breads

- Energy813kJ 193kcal10%
- Fat3.8g5%
- Saturates2.1g11%
- Sugars1.7g2%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1084kJ / 257kcal
Product Description
- 2 Plain naan breads, topped with butter ghee.
- Flame baked in a clay lined oven for a perfectly pillowy soft centre and pockets of crispiness. To give our naan bread its distinctive pillowy texture, the dough is left to rest before being hand stretched and topped with a rich butter ghee. It's then flame baked in a tandoor style clay lined oven until it bubbles up to create little pockets of crispness that contrast perfectly with the bread's soft centre.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Butter Ghee (Milk) (5%), Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Yeast, Spirit Vinegar, Fermented Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Cumin Seeds, Fennel Seeds, Salt, Kalonji Seeds, Fenugreek Leaf, Ajwain Seeds.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature. Store in a cool dry place. Once opened consume within 2 days and by date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Grill
Instructions: Sprinkle naan with water. Place under a pre-heated medium grill, turning once.
Medium 4 mins
Oven cook
Instructions: Sprinkle naan with water. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 6-7 mins
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a naan (75g)
|Energy
|1084kJ / 257kcal
|813kJ / 193kcal
|Fat
|5.1g
|3.8g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|43.2g
|32.4g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|2.3g
|Protein
|8.0g
|6.0g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
