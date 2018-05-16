Vocation & Crate Brewery Cooler Shaker 440Ml Can

Product Description
- Collaboration Cooler Shaker Passionfruit Milkshake IPA
- Shake things up with this creamy IPA, brewed with lactose for full-bodied and milky texture. Passionfruit and mamey sapote balance the sweetness of lactose and give this brew an exotic finish.
- Malt: Extra Pale, Oats, Flaked Wheat & Dextrin
- Hops: Citra, Enigma, Galaxy, Mosaic & Sorachi Ace
- Yeast: Vermont
- This beer is unpasteurised and unfiltered, may contain sediment.
- In collab with crate
- Pack size: 440ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Oats, Lactose, Wheat, Hops, Yeast, Vanilla, Passionfruit, Mamey Sapote
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Oats, Wheat
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
2.9
ABV
6.6% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store coolBest Before: See base of can.
Preparation and Usage
- Drink fresh.
Name and address
- Brewed and canned by:
- Vocation Brewery Ltd.,
- Unit 8,
- Craggs Country Business Park,
- New Road,
- Cragg Vale,
Return to
- Vocation Brewery Ltd.,
- Unit 8,
- Craggs Country Business Park,
- New Road,
- Cragg Vale,
- Hebden Bridge,
- HX7 5TT,
- United Kingdom.
- vocationbrewery.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
440ml ℮
Using Product Information
