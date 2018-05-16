By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vocation & Crate Brewery Cooler Shaker 440Ml Can

Vocation & Crate Brewery Cooler Shaker 440Ml Can
£ 3.00
£6.82/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Collaboration Cooler Shaker Passionfruit Milkshake IPA
  • Shake things up with this creamy IPA, brewed with lactose for full-bodied and milky texture. Passionfruit and mamey sapote balance the sweetness of lactose and give this brew an exotic finish.
  • Malt: Extra Pale, Oats, Flaked Wheat & Dextrin
  • Hops: Citra, Enigma, Galaxy, Mosaic & Sorachi Ace
  • Yeast: Vermont
  • This beer is unpasteurised and unfiltered, may contain sediment.
  • In collab with crate
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Oats, Lactose, Wheat, Hops, Yeast, Vanilla, Passionfruit, Mamey Sapote

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Oats, Wheat

Tasting Notes

  • Shake things up with this creamy IPA, brewed with lactose for full-bodied and milky texture. Passionfruit and mamey sapote balance the sweetness of lactose and give this brew an exotic finish

Alcohol Units

2.9

ABV

6.6% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store coolBest Before: See base of can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink fresh.

Name and address

  • Brewed and canned by:
  • Vocation Brewery Ltd.,
  • Unit 8,
  • Craggs Country Business Park,
  • New Road,
  • Cragg Vale,

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

440ml ℮

