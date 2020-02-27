Breville Vin406 Brass White Pressxpress2600w
Offer
- - 170g steam shot; 50g constant steam
- - Ceramic finish soleplate
- - 3m power cord
- A stunning, high performance iron packed with helpful features to make ironing quicker and easier: spend less time ironing and more time doing the things you enjoy.
- The powerful 170g steam shot gets deep into fabrics - powering through the toughest creases - while our specially designed steam channels keep the steam at the heart of the soleplate; right where you need it. With its premium ceramic finish, the multi-directional soleplate with precision tip delivers effortless gliding in all directions. The super-wide soleplate presses more fabric and removes more wrinkles with each and every glide.
- The easy-fill inlet makes filling quicker and spill-free, while the large 400ml tank means more ironing between re-fills. Safety features include auto shut-off which automatically switches the iron off if left unattended or knocked over and a Safe-Store™ heat indicator to tell you when your iron is cool enough to put away. A wide heel design gives greater stability and neat cord storage. All perfect for busy homes.
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020