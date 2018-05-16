Soreen Seeds And More Loaf 260G

- Energy736 kJ 174 kcal9%
- Fat3.8g5%
- Saturates0.5g2%
- Sugars9.7g11%
- Salt0.23g4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1416 kJ
Product Description
- A moist loaf made with Cranberries, Pumpkin & Sunflower Seeds
- Low in saturated fat
- Source of fibre and protein
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 260g
Information
Ingredients
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Water, Cranberries (Cranberries, Sugar, Sunflower Oil) (13%), Maize Starch, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup (Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Colour: E150c), Pumpkin Seeds (5%), Sunflower Seeds (5%), Malted Barley Flour (4.3%), Barley Malt Extract (3.5%), Dried Whey (from Cows Milk), Vegetable Fat (Rapeseed, Palm), Yeast, Salt, Natural Flavourings, Preservative: Calcium Propionate
Allergy Information
- Produced in a factory which handles Soya
Storage
I like cool, dry places best. Eat me on the day of opening
Preparation and Usage
- Toast me under the grill, or just enjoy me as I come, I'm delicious either way!
Warnings
- Although every care has been taken to remove all fruit pips and stalks, some may remain.
Name and address
Return to
Net Contents
260g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/5 loaf (52g)
|Energy
|1416 kJ
|736 kJ
|-
|336 kcal
|174 kcal
|Fat
|7.4 g
|3.8 g
|of which saturates
|0.9 g
|0.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|54.3 g
|28.2 g
|of which sugars
|18.7 g
|9.7 g
|Fibre
|5.9 g
|3.1 g
|Protein
|10.1 g
|5.2 g
|Salt
|0.44 g
|0.23 g
Safety information
Although every care has been taken to remove all fruit pips and stalks, some may remain.
