Toy Story Celebration Cake

Toy Story Celebration Cake
£ 11.00
£11.00/each

Product Description

  • Sponge layered with raspberry jam and sweet filling, covered with soft icing and edible decorations
  • H.V.O. free
  • Hand decorated
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerine), Raspberry Concentrate, Palm Oil, Inulin, Palm Stearin, Maize Starch, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Fructo-Oligosaccharides, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Flavouring, Stabiliser (Tragacanth), Skimmed Milk Powder, Colours (Anthocyanins, Riboflavin, Beetroot Red, Iron Oxide), Concentrate (Spirulina), Sweet Filling 7%, Raspberry Jam 7%

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain traces of Nuts, This product does not contain Nuts but is produced in a factory which uses Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened store in an airtight container.For Best Before see top of pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake on a firm surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

This cake provides approx 20 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Remember small children can choke on hard confectionery.
  • WARNING
  • Cut out character
  • Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts that present a choking hazard.
  • Caution: Adult supervision required when using scissors.

Name and address

  • Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • South Lanarkshire,
  • ML3 0DW.

Return to

  • When writing or calling please quote the best before details.
  • enquiries@finsburyfoods.co.uk
Lower age limit

36 Months

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gApprox. per 1/20th (50g)
Energy 1681kJ841kJ
-400kcal200kcal
Fat 14.6g7.3g
of which saturates 4.7g2.3g
Carbohydrate 64.0g32.0g
of which sugars 40.5g20.2g
Protein 2.6g1.3g
Salt 0.32g0.16g

Safety information

View more safety information

Remember small children can choke on hard confectionery. WARNING Cut out character Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts that present a choking hazard. Caution: Adult supervision required when using scissors.

Far too sweet

1 stars

Horribly Sweet, was for a kids birthday party but even the kids didn't like it

