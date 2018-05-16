Creamfields Greek Feta 200G

- Energy347kJ 84kcal4%
Product Description
- Greek Feta Cheese PDO. Full fat soft cheese made with pasteurised sheep and goats' milk.
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Feta Cheese (Milk).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and 'use by' date shown
Produce of
Produced in Greece, using milk from Greece
Number of uses
Approx. 6 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1155kJ / 279kcal
|347kJ / 84kcal
|Fat
|23.0g
|6.9g
|Saturates
|17.1g
|5.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|16.9g
|5.1g
|Salt
|2.2g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
