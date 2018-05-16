By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Creamfields Greek Feta 200G

Creamfields Greek Feta 200G
£ 0.95
£4.75/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy347kJ 84kcal
    4%
  • Fat6.9g
    10%
  • Saturates5.1g
    26%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1155kJ / 279kcal

Product Description

  • Greek Feta Cheese PDO. Full fat soft cheese made with pasteurised sheep and goats' milk.
  • N/A
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Feta Cheese (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and 'use by' date shown

Produce of

Produced in Greece, using milk from Greece

Number of uses

Approx. 6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1155kJ / 279kcal347kJ / 84kcal
Fat23.0g6.9g
Saturates17.1g5.1g
Carbohydrate1.0g0.3g
Sugars0.5g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein16.9g5.1g
Salt2.2g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

