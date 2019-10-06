Tesco Tandoori Chicken & Roasted Vegetables 380G

very tasty fair amount of chicken will buy again
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 470kJ / 111kcal
INGREDIENTS: Roasted Vegetables (35%) [Onion, Cauliflower, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper], Chicken Breast (24%), Cooked Rice [Water, Basmati Rice], Red Pepper, Mango, Mango Purée, Yellow Split Peas, Onion, Spinach, Honey, Lime Juice, White Wine Vinegar, Tomato, Tomato Purée, Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Coriander, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Palm Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Cornflour, Onion Seeds, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Green Chilli, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Chilli Flakes, Cumin Seed, Fennel Seed, Chilli Powder, Turmeric Powder, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cinnamon Powder, Ginger Powder, Cardamom Pods, Ground Mace, Clove Powder, Ground Star Anise, Dill, Dried Basil.
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand
Pack contains 1 serving
Sleeve. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
380g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (350g**)
|Energy
|470kJ / 111kcal
|1645kJ / 390kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|6.0g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|14.3g
|50.2g
|Sugars
|4.6g
|16.0g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|7.4g
|Protein
|8.6g
|30.2g
|Salt
|0.3g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 380g typically weighs 350g.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
