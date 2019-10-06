By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tandoori Chicken & Roasted Vegetables 380G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Tandoori Chicken & Roasted Vegetables 380G
£ 3.00
£7.90/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1645kJ 390kcal
    20%
  • Fat6.0g
    9%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars16.0g
    18%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 470kJ / 111kcal

Product Description

  • Spiced rice with yellow split peas, marinated chicken and spiced mixed vegetables with mango sauce and spinach.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Spiced vegetables and marinated chicken, with jewelled pilau rice and fresh spinach
  • Beautifully Balanced
  • We know eating healthily can be hard. This is why we've created a new range of products to make healthy eating more tasty & achievable. Our chefs use a huge range of colourful ingredients to create nutritious recipes that are brilliantly tasty and with heath benefits called out simply and clearly on every pack.
  • Beautifully balanced
  • 1 pack contains 2 of your 5 a day
  • High in protein
  • Pack size: 380g
  • Protein supports a growth in muscle mass
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Roasted Vegetables (35%) [Onion, Cauliflower, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper], Chicken Breast (24%), Cooked Rice [Water, Basmati Rice], Red Pepper, Mango, Mango Purée, Yellow Split Peas, Onion, Spinach, Honey, Lime Juice, White Wine Vinegar, Tomato, Tomato Purée, Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Coriander, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Palm Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Cornflour, Onion Seeds, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Green Chilli, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Chilli Flakes, Cumin Seed, Fennel Seed, Chilli Powder, Turmeric Powder, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cinnamon Powder, Ginger Powder, Cardamom Pods, Ground Mace, Clove Powder, Ground Star Anise, Dill, Dried Basil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

380g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (350g**)
Energy470kJ / 111kcal1645kJ / 390kcal
Fat1.7g6.0g
Saturates0.4g1.3g
Carbohydrate14.3g50.2g
Sugars4.6g16.0g
Fibre2.1g7.4g
Protein8.6g30.2g
Salt0.3g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 380g typically weighs 350g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

very tasty fair amount of chicken will buy again

5 stars

very tasty fair amount of chicken will buy again

