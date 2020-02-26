Tesco Chicken, Broad Bean & Pea Risotto 385G

don't know where the broad beans went to as there
don't know where the broad beans went to as there wasn't any but ok for a quick meal
Take the chicken pieces out, risotto all good!
Would be better without the chicken, luckily you only get about 4 pieces so didn't ruin the meal. Risotto is full of flavour and works well with the peas and brad beans.
Love it!
I really like this. I'm picky with Chicken texture but it's just right. I tend to add a good amount of Pepper and occasionally mix in a teaspoon of Mustard but that's no effort at all. I buy this most weeks now. Perfect for a low calorie treat.
Disappointing
I wasn't a big fan of this risotto. It contained mint, which does go with peas and broad beans, but, in my opinion, doesn't go with chicken. It really overpowered the other flavours. I also found the chicken a bit dry.