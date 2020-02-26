By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken, Broad Bean & Pea Risotto 385G

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Chicken, Broad Bean & Pea Risotto 385G
£ 2.50
£6.50/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1514kJ 359kcal
    18%
  • Fat5.7g
    8%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars7.7g
    9%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 435kJ / 103kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked risotto rice in a creamy sauce topped with chicken breast, peas and broad beans.
  • 7 SmartPoints
  • This information is provided for informational purposes only. This is not an endorsement, sponsorship or approval of this product or its manufacturer by WW®, Inc., the owner of the WW® and SmartPoints® registered trademarks
  • For more information, please visit our website at tescoplc.com
  • Creamy white wine risotto topped with roasted chicken breast pieces
  • 1514kJ / 359kcal per serving Low fat recipe
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using chicken from farms operating to these standards.
  • Calorie controlled
  • Low fat recipe
  • 1514kJ/359kcal per serving
  • 1 pack contains 1 of your 5 a day
  • 7 SmartPoints
  • Healthy choice
  • High in protein
  • Pack size: 385G
  • Protein support the maintenance of muscle mass
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Risotto Rice [Water, Risotto Rice, Salt), Chicken Breast (18%), Peas, Onion, Broad Beans (7%), Skimmed Milk, White Wine, Celery, Single Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Grana Padano Cheese [Grana Padano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme)], Parsley, Garlic Purée, Salt, Potato Starch, Chicken Extract, Dextrose, Thyme, Mint, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Ground White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 4 mins 30 secs / 4 mins
For best results microwave heat.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

385g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (348g**)
Energy435kJ / 103kcal1514kJ / 359kcal
Fat1.7g5.7g
Saturates0.8g2.7g
Carbohydrate13.3g46.4g
Sugars2.2g7.7g
Fibre2.1g7.3g
Protein7.7g26.7g
Salt0.3g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 385g typically weighs 348g.--
Weight Watchers® SmartPoints® Value 7 per 348g serving. *The SmartPoints® value for this product was calculated by Tesco and is provided for informational purposes only. This is not an endorsement, sponsorship or approval of this product or its manufacturer by Weight Watchers International, Inc., the owner of the Weight Watchers® and SmartPoints® registered trademarks.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

don't know where the broad beans went to as there

4 stars

don't know where the broad beans went to as there wasn't any but ok for a quick meal

Take the chicken pieces out, risotto all good!

4 stars

Would be better without the chicken, luckily you only get about 4 pieces so didn't ruin the meal. Risotto is full of flavour and works well with the peas and brad beans.

Love it!

5 stars

I really like this. I'm picky with Chicken texture but it's just right. I tend to add a good amount of Pepper and occasionally mix in a teaspoon of Mustard but that's no effort at all. I buy this most weeks now. Perfect for a low calorie treat.

Disappointing

2 stars

I wasn't a big fan of this risotto. It contained mint, which does go with peas and broad beans, but, in my opinion, doesn't go with chicken. It really overpowered the other flavours. I also found the chicken a bit dry.

