Monopoly Deal Card Game
Offer
- - Get a quick game in; it only takes about 15 minutes to play
- - Use Action Cards to charge rent and make tricky deals
- The Monopoly Brand Deal Card Game is all the fun of the Monopoly game in a quick-playing card game. It comes with 110 cards including Property Cards, Rent Cards, House and Hotel Cards, and Wild Property Cards. Action Cards let players do things such as charge rent and make tricky deals. House and Hotel Cards raise rent values. Wild Property Cards help players build Property sets. And, players pay their debts with Money Cards. Be the first player to collect 3 complete Property Card sets in different colours to win. This card game is a great way to play the Fast-Dealing Property Trading Game in as little as 15 minutes! The Hasbro Gaming, Parker Brothers, and Monopoly names and logos, the distinctive design of the gameboard, the four corner squares, the Mr. Monopoly name and character, as well as each of the distinctive elements of the board and playing pieces are trademarks of Hasbro for its property trading game and game equipment.
- Ages 8 and up For 2 to 5 players
