Tesco 160 Static Warm White Icicle Lights

Write a review
Tesco 160 Static Warm White Icicle Lights

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

£ 9.90
£9.90/each

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

New

  • H14.00cm x W18.00cm x D14.00cm
  • 160 Mains operated static Warm White icicle string lights
  • Perfect for both indoor and outdoor use
  • Mains operated

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Picture doesn't match the product.

1 stars

Absolute rip off. Picture in no way matches the product. The lights themselves are barely 1m wide so you need about 5 boxes if you want to put them outside. Waste of my time having to take them back and go find some decent ones, not to mention added fuel costs for additional trip to store. Despite having the receipt and wanting to have the cost of the lights taken off my shopping I was told I can only exchange them for more Christmas stuff. Change the picture on the packaging to match the actual product.

Look great

5 stars

Good quality look great. Just enough for downstairs window.

