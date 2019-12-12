Tesco 160 Static Warm White Icicle Lights

Picture doesn't match the product.
Absolute rip off. Picture in no way matches the product. The lights themselves are barely 1m wide so you need about 5 boxes if you want to put them outside. Waste of my time having to take them back and go find some decent ones, not to mention added fuel costs for additional trip to store. Despite having the receipt and wanting to have the cost of the lights taken off my shopping I was told I can only exchange them for more Christmas stuff. Change the picture on the packaging to match the actual product.
Look great
Good quality look great. Just enough for downstairs window.