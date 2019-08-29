By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Rudi Reindeer Large Bag

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Rudi Reindeer Large Bag

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

Offer

  • - Bright and joyful festive large red gift bag with Rudolph design
  • - Red cord handle, fluffy red nose and matching gift tag complete the look
  • - Perfect for those larger Christmas gifts!
  • Fun and festive large red gift bag with Rudolph character - co-ordinating bottle and medium bags available.

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Dimensions please (on all gift bags)

1 stars

Would be handy for customers ordering online if Tesco 's could add the dimensions of these (all) gift bags. For the ones with dimensions many just same depth 1cm (is this correct?)

Usually bought next

Tesco Gold Reindeer Large Bag

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

Offer

Tesco Rudi Reindeer Medium Bag

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

£ 1.50
£1.50/each

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

Offer

Tesco Glitter Snowflake Large Bag

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

Offer

Tesco Navy And Gold Star Bag Large

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here