Tesco Party Game Christmas Crackers 8Pk
Offer
- - 8 Fun Party Game Crackers made of foil board in a trendy, modern geometric design
- - Each crackers contains a set of games cards with different party games for everyone to enjoy
- - Games include impression game, riddles, who/what/where am 1?, charades, hum that tune and trivia
- No Christmas dinner is complete without a touch of festive fun; bring your friends and family together to battle for victory in this game of quick thinking and laughs! 8 Metallic crackers each hold a set of game cards, snap, hat and motto. Score card and rules card is also included, so bring your best game face and no cheating!
Information
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019