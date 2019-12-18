Tesco Luxury Gold Glitter Christmas Crackers 6 Pack
- - 6 luxury crackers beautifully finished with Champagne gold glitter, scalloped edges & Gold Sheer ribbon.
- - Cracker content includes useful and fun items including golf tees, a handy sewing kit, measuring spoons, mini magnifying glass
- - Each cracker also includes a luxury foil hat, snap and luxury motto
- The treetops will truly glisten this year with these luxury gold glitter tree crackers. Accompanied by a gold glitter cracker, and finished with gold ribbon ties. Each cracker contains a snap, hat, motto and gift.
