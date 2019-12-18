By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
5(1)Write a review
Tesco Santa Racing Game Christmas Crackers 6 Pack

£ 4.50
£0.75/each

Offer

  • - 6 Fun Santa Racing Game Crackers with race game included
  • - Each cracker contains a Santa sleigh pull back race car in a different colour
  • - Start line, finish line and tree shaped obstacles are also included.
  • On your marks, get set… go! See who can help Santa get to the finish line first and win the race. This set of 6 crackers comes with 6 pull back Santa's, and a start and finish line for extra festive fun.

Information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Ready Santa's go!!!!

5 stars

Hurrah glad they're back this year. Bought them last Christmas and we're still playing with the racing Santa's. At last something useful in a cracker.

