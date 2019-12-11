Tesco Finest Red Pepper & Goats Cheese Pasta Salad 230G

Simply outstanding and full of flavour
My first ever review!! because....I thought this was incredible! Such a great combination and the chunky pasta is fantastic, plus the tomato, pepper and cheese. Compared to the usual pasta pot this is a class above. I don't normally but these sorts of things as they are usually poor, and I only took a gamble in the reduced section, but so glad I did.
Nice
Delicious. Though I found it a bit too oily.
I like pasta. I like pasta sauce to have a strong flavour. I like cheese (especially salty, tangy types like feta or goat's cheese). This is a combination of delicious pasta, one of the strongest and most delicious pasta sauces I have ever had, topped with a goat's cheese that has one of the tangiest and saltiest flavour profiles I have tried. The price is a little high, but in my opinion, it is worth it. This is my one of my weekly treat items, and I love it.
very good!
Yum
My lunch today. Was delicious!