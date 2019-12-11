By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Red Pepper & Goats Cheese Pasta Salad 230G

5(5)Write a review
Tesco Finest Red Pepper & Goats Cheese Pasta Salad 230G
£ 2.25
£0.98/100g
½ of a pack
  • Energy908kJ 217kcal
    11%
  • Fat10.1g
    14%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars4.7g
    5%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 789kJ / 189kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked pasta in a tomato dressing with chargrilled vegetables, goats' cheese and spinach.
  • With chargrilled peppers in a rich sundried tomato dressing.
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 230g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta (44%) [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Chargrilled Vegetables (10%) [Courgette, Red Onion, Yellow Pepper, Red Pepper, Olive Oil, Balsamic vinegar, Garlic Purée, Oregano], Tomato Purée, Water, Full Fat Soft Goats' Cheese (Milk) (6%), Rapeseed Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Spinach, Sunblush® Tomato Paste [Sunblush Tomato, Tomato Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil, Salt, Oregano, Sugar, Garlic], Sunflower Oil, Basil, Rehydrated Tomato Pieces [Water, Tomato, Salt, White Wine Vinegar], Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Sugar, Garlic Purée, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Net Contents

230g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (115g)
Energy789kJ / 189kcal908kJ / 217kcal
Fat8.8g10.1g
Saturates2.9g3.3g
Carbohydrate20.0g23.0g
Sugars4.1g4.7g
Fibre2.3g2.6g
Protein6.2g7.1g
Salt0.6g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Simply outstanding and full of flavour

My first ever review!! because....I thought this was incredible! Such a great combination and the chunky pasta is fantastic, plus the tomato, pepper and cheese. Compared to the usual pasta pot this is a class above. I don't normally but these sorts of things as they are usually poor, and I only took a gamble in the reduced section, but so glad I did.

Nice

Delicious. Though I found it a bit too oily.

I like pasta. I like pasta sauce to have a strong

I like pasta. I like pasta sauce to have a strong flavour. I like cheese (especially salty, tangy types like feta or goat's cheese). This is a combination of delicious pasta, one of the strongest and most delicious pasta sauces I have ever had, topped with a goat's cheese that has one of the tangiest and saltiest flavour profiles I have tried. The price is a little high, but in my opinion, it is worth it. This is my one of my weekly treat items, and I love it.

very good!

very good!

Yum

My lunch today. Was delicious!

