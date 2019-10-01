By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nim's Air Dried Pineapple & Beetroot Crisps 22G

Nim's Air Dried Pineapple & Beetroot Crisps 22G
£ 1.00
£45.46/kg

Product Description

  • Pineapple & Beetroot Crisps
  • @nimsfruitcrisps
  • Find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube
  • Incredibly tasty...
  • As a health conscious mum, I found many snacks which claimed to have 'no nasties', but noticeably didn't have much goodness or natural flavour either!
  • So I filled the gap by creating a range of multi-award winning, 100% natural snacks, using just 1 ingredient!
  • Made in our very own factory in Kent, we gently air dry fruit & vegetable slices to achieve the perfect combination of natural goodness, authentic taste and crunchiness. Our unique process means much of the nutritious goodness is retained whilst the great natural flavour is enhanced.
  • More than 70% of the fruits and vegetables we buy are grown in the UK, and using the whole fruit (except for pineapple) means we create virtually no waste!
  • Each pack is licensed by the Department of Health as 1 of your 5 a day and certified as Vegan, Kosher & Halal.
  • If you enjoyed our New Fruit and Veg mix, you'll love our Edible Teas!
  • We hope you enjoy the exciting combinations of our new fruit and veg mix varieties.
  • Nim's® Kids
  • Don't want to share with the kids? Well, now you don't have to because we've created a range just for them!
  • Enjoy! Nimisha
  • Values per serving 22g Energy 310kJ/73kcal 4%, Fat 0g 0%, Saturates 0g 0%, Sugar* 13g 14%, Salt* 0g 0%, Vitamin C 30mg 38% of the reference intake
  • Typical energy values per 100g: 1407kJ/333kcal
  • (*naturally occurring)
  • Delicious, healthy, authentic
  • Air dried, not fried
  • 73 calories
  • Using the whole fruit & vegetable so virtually no waste
  • Deliciously healthy award winning snacks
  • High in fibre and vitamin C
  • Certified as 1 of your 5 a day
  • Made in our very own nut, dairy and gluten free factory
  • Each crisp made using just 1 ingredients
  • BRC food certificated
  • Vegan
  • Halal
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 22g
  • High in fibre and vitamin C

Information

Ingredients

50% Fresh Pineapple, 50% Fresh Beetroot

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, eat immediately!

Produce of

Made in the UK

Warnings

  • May contain the odd pip, stalk or slice of other fruit & veg crisps made by us.

Name and address

  • Nim's Fruit Ltd,
  • 3/1 Trinity Trading Estate,
  • Tribune Drive,
  • Sittingbourne,
  • Kent,
  • ME10 2PG,

Net Contents

22g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 22gPer 100g
Energy 310kJ/73kcal1407kJ/333kcal
Fat 0g1g
of which saturates*0g0g
Carbohydrate 15g67g
of which sugars*13g60g
Fibre 3g14g
Protein 2g9g
Salt*0g2g
-RI%RI%
Vitamin C30mg (38%)137mg (171%)
(*naturally occurring)--

5 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Not nice at all. I can usually stomach the more 'u

1 stars

Not nice at all. I can usually stomach the more 'unusual' tasting health foods, but these really do taste funny

Really loved these. Good alternative to the usual

5 stars

Really loved these. Good alternative to the usual crisps.

Yuck

1 stars

Dry, tasteless and had to be thrown away!

Not nice at all. Earthy ie muddy taste.

1 stars

Not nice at all. Earthy ie muddy taste.

Probably the worst food to enter the food chain.

1 stars

I am the words best at trying new foods, but these are utterly awful. You maybe lucky to have your teeth still intact after crunching these tasteless excuse of healthy food options. They're overpriced, tiny portioned, pseudo crisp snacks that I'd stay away from and spend your money on something tasty, like a bun perhaps.

