Nim's Air Dried Pineapple & Beetroot Crisps 22G

Not nice at all. I can usually stomach the more 'unusual' tasting health foods, but these really do taste funny
Really loved these. Good alternative to the usual crisps.
Yuck
Dry, tasteless and had to be thrown away!
Not nice at all. Earthy ie muddy taste.
Probably the worst food to enter the food chain.
I am the words best at trying new foods, but these are utterly awful. You maybe lucky to have your teeth still intact after crunching these tasteless excuse of healthy food options. They're overpriced, tiny portioned, pseudo crisp snacks that I'd stay away from and spend your money on something tasty, like a bun perhaps.