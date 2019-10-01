Nim's Air Dried Watermelon Crisps 22G

Taste like hay.
Nope. Taste like hay. If you like that idea go for it. The apple ones were really nice though.
Entirely inedible.
I bought these out of curiosity, thinking, "Watermelon is mostly water, after dehydrating them, what would be left?" Rind. Lots and lots of watermelon rind, with a couple seeds thrown in, too. Basically, someone is trying to make a profit by selling off the part of the fruit that would normally be thrown away. What little pink fruit is there is pretty gross. Had to throw the bag out. No living thing would want to eat it.
horrible taste
these Crisps tasted foul - I ate just one - my husband ate one and agreed the after taste was horrible - this shouldn't be marketed as edible