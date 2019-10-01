By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nim's Air Dried Watermelon Crisps 22G

1.5(3)Write a review
Nim's Air Dried Watermelon Crisps 22G
£ 1.00
£45.46/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Watermelon Crisps
  • @nimsfruitcrisps
  • Find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube
  • Incredibly tasty...
  • As a health conscious mum, I found many snacks which claimed to have 'no nasties', but noticeably didn't have much goodness or natural flavour either!
  • So I filled the gap by creating a range of multi-award winning, 100% natural snacks, using just 1 ingredient!
  • Made in our very own factory in Kent, we gently air dry fruit slices to achieve the perfect combination of natural goodness, authentic taste and crunchiness. Our unique process means much of the nutritious goodness is retained whilst the great natural flavour is enhanced.
  • More than 70% of the fruits and vegetables we buy are grown in the UK, and using the whole fruit (except for pineapple) means we create virtually no waste!
  • Each pack is licensed by the Department of Health as 1 of your 5 a day and certified as Vegan, Kosher & Halal.
  • If you enjoy this delicious moreish snacks, why not try our range of Air Dried Vegetable Crisps!
  • Nim's® Kids
  • Don't want to share with the kids? Well, now you don't have to because we've created a range just for them!
  • Enjoy! Nimisha
  • Values per serving 22g Energy 270kJ/64kcal 3%, Fat 0g 0%, Saturates 0g 0%, Sugar* 10g 11%, Salt* 0g 0%, Vitamin C 2mg 3% of the reference intake
  • Typical energy values per 100g: 1228kJ/291kcal
  • (*naturally occurring)
  • Delicious, healthy, authentic
  • Air dried, not fried
  • 64 calories
  • Using the whole fruit so virtually no waste
  • Deliciously healthy award winning snacks
  • High in fibre and retains vitamin C
  • Certified as 1 of your 5 a day
  • Made in our very own nut, dairy and gluten free factory
  • Each crisp made using just 1 ingredients
  • BRC food certificated
  • Vegan
  • Halal
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 22g
  • High in fibre and retains vitamin C

Information

Ingredients

100% Fresh Watermelon

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, eat immediately!

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Great with dips or sprinkled on cereals and yoghurts

Warnings

  • May contain the odd pip, stalk or slice of other fruit & veg crisps made by us.

Name and address

  • Nim's Fruit Ltd,
  • 3/1 Trinity Trading Estate,
  • Tribune Drive,
  • Sittingbourne,
  • Kent,
  • ME10 2PG,

Return to

  • Nim's Fruit Ltd,
  • 3/1 Trinity Trading Estate,
  • Tribune Drive,
  • Sittingbourne,
  • Kent,
  • ME10 2PG,
  • UK.
  • Tel: 01795 424 238
  • www.nimsfruitcrisps.com

Net Contents

22g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 22gPer 100g
Energy 270kJ/64kcal1228kJ/291kcal
Fat 0g1g
of which saturates*0g0g
Carbohydrate 14g66g
of which sugars*10g46g
Fibre 4g17g
Protein 3g14g
Salt*0g0g
-RI%RI%
Vitamin C 2mg (3%)10mg (12%)
(*naturally occurring)--

Safety information

View more safety information

May contain the odd pip, stalk or slice of other fruit & veg crisps made by us.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 1.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Taste like hay.

2 stars

Nope. Taste like hay. If you like that idea go for it. The apple ones were really nice though.

Entirely inedible.

1 stars

I bought these out of curiosity, thinking, "Watermelon is mostly water, after dehydrating them, what would be left?" Rind. Lots and lots of watermelon rind, with a couple seeds thrown in, too. Basically, someone is trying to make a profit by selling off the part of the fruit that would normally be thrown away. What little pink fruit is there is pretty gross. Had to throw the bag out. No living thing would want to eat it.

horrible taste

1 stars

these Crisps tasted foul - I ate just one - my husband ate one and agreed the after taste was horrible - this shouldn't be marketed as edible

Usually bought next

Nim's Air Dried Apple Crisps 20G

£ 1.00
£5.00/100g

Offer

Nim's Air Dried Pineapple & Beetroot Crisps 22G

£ 1.00
£45.46/kg

Offer

Tesco Snack Pack Mango 35G

£ 0.75
£21.43/kg

Offer

Tesco Pecan & Berry Dark Chocolate Mix 30G

£ 0.75
£25.00/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here