Webbox Cat Tasty Sticks With Duck 6 Pack 30G

- Webbox® Tasty Sticks are a complementary pet food for cats and kittens from 12 weeks of age, perfect to feed at any time as a tasty snack or treat. Gently cooked to produce a delicious, moist, meaty treat your cat or kitten will adore! Each Tasty Stick is individually wrapped for freshness - to open, simply tear open from the top of the pack.
- Kitten friendly
- No added cereals
- 75% meat
- Pack size: 30G
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (95%, of which 75% Meat with 5% Duck), Minerals
Storage
Unopened, store in cool dry conditions away from direct sunlight. Once open, store in an airtight container and use within 48 hours.For Best Before, Batch No. and Factory No. Please see stamp below.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding Guidelines
- Weight of cat: 2kg, No. Sticks per Day: 1/2-1
- Weight of cat: 4kg, No. Sticks per Day: 1
- Weight of cat: 6kg, No. Sticks per Day: 2
- The quantities shown above should be used as a guideline only. Please adjust the amount given to keep your cat or kitten in a lean, active condition.
- Fresh drinking water should be provided at all times.
Warnings
- Caution
- Always supervise your cat or kitten when feeding treats.
Name and address
- Pets Choice Ltd,
- Brentwood House,
- Lower Philips Road,
- Whitebirk Industrial Estate,
- Blackburn,
- UK,
Return to
Net Contents
30g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Crude Protein
|33.5%
|Crude Fat
|20%
|Crude Fibre
|2%
|Crude Ash
|10%
|Moisture
|27%
|Calorie Content
|16.5kcal per Stick
|Technological Additives:
|-
|Preservatives
|-
|Antioxidants
|-
Safety information
Caution Always supervise your cat or kitten when feeding treats.
