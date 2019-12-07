Tesco Meat Free Sausage Roll

Tasteless except for overwhelming pepper. I'm used
Tasteless except for overwhelming pepper. I'm used to Greggs vegan rolls and this was very disappointing.
Lovely
I seen this reduced today so thought I would give it a try, it's so much better than the Gregg's vegan sausage roll especially warmed up really enjoyed
Nice
Very nice. Good flavour and seasoning. I may becone vegetarian!
The best veg sausage roll ever
so so so good! I think it’s vegan, it’s the best i’ve had. keep this permenantly please!!
Ok, could be better
It looks nice, but has a strong taste of sage and is oddly quite hot, maybe too much pepper. Overall, a bit disappointing. However It’s great that they made a meat-free sausage roll. I hope they can improve the taste in future.
greasy
A Tasty Veg Treat
These are really great, very tasty and filling, as they are a good size. I buy them regularly from our local store and would highly recommend them. The pastry is nice and light and the filling is great and has a normal sausage like consistency. In my opinion, they are much nicer than Greggs vegan rolls.
Excellent
So much tastier than Greggs' vegan one. Well done Tesco!
"Sausage" roll
This is a rather disappointing "sausage" roll because of the mushy vegetable filling and too generous seasoning.