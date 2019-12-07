By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Meat Free Sausage Roll

3.5(9)Write a review
Tesco Meat Free Sausage Roll
£ 0.75
£0.75/each
One sausage roll
  • Energy1333kJ 319kcal
    16%
  • Fat17.5g
    25%
  • Saturates8.0g
    40%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1270kJ / 304kcal

Product Description

  • Puff pastry with a soya based Lincolnshire-style sausage, seasoned with onion and sage.
  • Meat Free Sausage rolls, seasoned with onion and sage for flavour

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Reconstituted Soya Protein (13%) [Soya Bean, Water], Palm Oil, Reconstituted Wheat Protein (5%) [Wheat Gluten, Water, Wheat Starch, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)], Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein, Wheat Gluten, Yeast Extract, Salt, Maltodextrin, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Dextrose, Flavour Enhancer (Potassium Chloride), Black Pepper, Sage, Sugar, Thyme, White Pepper, Mace, Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Paprika Extract, Capsicum Extract, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

 

 

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1270kJ / 304kcal1333kJ / 319kcal
Fat16.6g17.5g
Saturates7.6g8.0g
Carbohydrate25.9g27.2g
Sugars2.5g2.7g
Fibre3.0g3.2g
Protein11.2g11.8g
Salt0.9g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasteless except for overwhelming pepper. I'm used

1 stars

Tasteless except for overwhelming pepper. I'm used to Greggs vegan rolls and this was very disappointing.

Lovely

5 stars

I seen this reduced today so thought I would give it a try, it's so much better than the Gregg's vegan sausage roll especially warmed up really enjoyed

Nice

5 stars

Very nice. Good flavour and seasoning. I may becone vegetarian!

The best veg sausage roll ever

5 stars

so so so good! I think it’s vegan, it’s the best i’ve had. keep this permenantly please!!

Ok, could be better

3 stars

It looks nice, but has a strong taste of sage and is oddly quite hot, maybe too much pepper. Overall, a bit disappointing. However It’s great that they made a meat-free sausage roll. I hope they can improve the taste in future.

greasy

2 stars

greasy

A Tasty Veg Treat

5 stars

These are really great, very tasty and filling, as they are a good size. I buy them regularly from our local store and would highly recommend them. The pastry is nice and light and the filling is great and has a normal sausage like consistency. In my opinion, they are much nicer than Greggs vegan rolls.

Excellent

5 stars

So much tastier than Greggs' vegan one. Well done Tesco!

"Sausage" roll

2 stars

This is a rather disappointing "sausage" roll because of the mushy vegetable filling and too generous seasoning.

Usually bought next

Tesco Cheese And Onion Slice

£ 0.75
£0.75/each

Tesco 6 Sausage Rolls 360G

£ 1.85
£0.51/100g

Offer

Hearty Food Co Straight Cut Chips 1.5Kg

£ 0.90
£0.60/kg

Tesco 9 Cheese & Bean Rolls 270G

£ 1.85
£0.69/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here