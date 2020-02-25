By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
St Austell Sayzon Ale 330Ml

St Austell Sayzon Ale 330Ml
£ 1.70
£5.16/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Find out more: pouritproper.co.uk
  • A farmhouse style of beer, brewed in collaboration with award-winning beer writer Melissa Cole, Sayzon is unfiltered and naturally hazy. Made with a variety of grains, hops, citrus peel and spices, it pours gold and effervescent, with a stable rocky foam. The aroma is spicy, citrus and peppery with a subtle flavour of ginger and citrus and a dry, crisp, lightly bitter finish.
  • Cornish brewed
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley, Wheat and Oats

Tasting Notes

  Made with a variety of grains, hops, citrus peel and spices, it pours gold and effervescent, with a stable rocky foam. The aroma is spicy, citrus and peppery with a subtle flavour of ginger and citrus and a dry, crisp, lightly bitter finish

Alcohol Units

2.0

ABV

5.9% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store bottle upright and keep cool.

Preparation and Usage

  • Pour carefully to leave the last bit of beer and any sediment in the bottle.
  • Savour the taste of real ale, bottled.
  • Serve cool

Warnings

  UNFILTERED BEER Pours with a natural haze and contains sediment.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • St Austell Brewery Co. Ltd.,
  • 63 Trevarthian Road,
  • St Austell,
  • Cornwall,
  • PL25 4BY,

Return to

  • St Austell Brewery Co. Ltd.,
  • 63 Trevarthian Road,
  • St Austell,
  • Cornwall,
  • PL25 4BY,
  • UK.
  • www.staustellbrewery.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

UNFILTERED BEER Pours with a natural haze and contains sediment.

