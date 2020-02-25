St Austell Sayzon Ale 330Ml
- A farmhouse style of beer, brewed in collaboration with award-winning beer writer Melissa Cole, Sayzon is unfiltered and naturally hazy. Made with a variety of grains, hops, citrus peel and spices, it pours gold and effervescent, with a stable rocky foam. The aroma is spicy, citrus and peppery with a subtle flavour of ginger and citrus and a dry, crisp, lightly bitter finish.
- Cornish brewed
- Pack size: 330ML
- Contains Barley, Wheat and Oats
2.0
5.9% vol
Store bottle upright and keep cool.
- Pour carefully to leave the last bit of beer and any sediment in the bottle.
- Savour the taste of real ale, bottled.
- Serve cool
- UNFILTERED BEER Pours with a natural haze and contains sediment.
Bottle. Recyclable
- Brewed by:
- St Austell Brewery Co. Ltd.,
- 63 Trevarthian Road,
- St Austell,
- Cornwall,
- PL25 4BY,
18 Years
330ml ℮
UNFILTERED BEER Pours with a natural haze and contains sediment.
