Tesco Finest Smoked Cheddar Cheese & Caramelised Onion Loaf

Too soft and cake-y!
Has a cake-like soft texture, cuts eats and crumbles like Madeira cake. Sweet too. Looks so much better than it tastes.
Cheese and onion Madeira cake.
This product looks better than it tastes , this could be because of my tastes. It is more like a cake than bread and reminds me of corn bread which I dislike,which is why I have given it a low score. I am sure others will love it. Ingredients spoiled by its cakiness.
Very disappointing. Thick and dry, almost like it was stale.
Stodgy; Doughy. Indigestible!
Unpleasant
What is the weight of this large cob? Sorry but this bread doughy and very unpleasant. I will not buy again!
Delicious Bread
Beautiful with soup or just a simple side heated up. Will be buying 4 next time to freeze sliced (which it does well) 😋