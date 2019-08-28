By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Smoked Cheddar Cheese & Caramelised Onion Loaf

2(6)Write a review
Tesco Finest Smoked Cheddar Cheese & Caramelised Onion Loaf
£ 2.00
£2.00/each
One slice
  • Energy489kJ 116kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 978kJ / 231kcal

Product Description

  • A smoked cheese and caramelised onion loaf.
  • Hand crafted and made with West Country Cheddar and caramelised onions for a rich flavour

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Buttermilk, Extra Mature Smoked Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (7%), Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Beta Carotene) (Milk) (7%), Caramelised Red Onions (4.5%) [Red Onion, Brown Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar], Sugar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Palm Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Potato Starch, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Gluten

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (50g)
Energy978kJ / 231kcal489kJ / 116kcal
Fat2.6g1.3g
Saturates0.9g0.4g
Carbohydrate41.4g20.7g
Sugars3.6g1.8g
Fibre4.2g2.1g
Protein8.6g4.3g
Salt1.1g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Too soft and cake-y!

1 stars

Has a cake-like soft texture, cuts eats and crumbles like Madeira cake. Sweet too. Looks so much better than it tastes.

Cheese and onion Madeira cake.

2 stars

This product looks better than it tastes , this could be because of my tastes. It is more like a cake than bread and reminds me of corn bread which I dislike,which is why I have given it a low score. I am sure others will love it. Ingredients spoiled by its cakiness.

Very disappointing. Thick and dry, almost like it

1 stars

Very disappointing. Thick and dry, almost like it was stale.

Fineless

1 stars

Stodgy; Doughy. Indigestible!

Unpleasant

1 stars

What is the weight of this large cob? Sorry but this bread doughy and very unpleasant. I will not buy again!

Delicious Bread

5 stars

Beautiful with soup or just a simple side heated up. Will be buying 4 next time to freeze sliced (which it does well) 😋

