Fourpure Tiny Rebel Mango Ipa 440Ml Can

3(1)Write a review
Fourpure Tiny Rebel Mango Ipa 440Ml Can
£ 3.00
£6.82/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Follow us: Instagram @fourpure
  • The Daintree in Australia's tropical North is an idyllic escape where rainforest meets the sea, and was the ideal inspiration for this Mango Smoothie IPA. Expect more body than your run-of-the-mill IPA; Tropical and citrus hops and a large dosing of fresh mango puree give this beer an exotic aroma, with lower bitterness and a more prominent fruit character offering flavours of mango, peach and passion fruit.
  • Fourpure in collaboration with Tiny Rebel
  • Inspired by adventure
  • Canned for freshness
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley, Oats, Mango Puree, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Oats

Tasting Notes

  • Tropical and citrus hops and a large dosing of fresh mango puree give this beer an exotic aroma, with lower bitterness and a more prominent fruit character offering flavours of mango, peach and passion fruit

Alcohol Units

2.6

ABV

6.0% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See Base of Can

Produce of

Brewed and canned in the United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Always store and serve cold.

Name and address

  • Brewed and canned by:
  • Fourpure Limited,
  • 22 Bermondsey Trading Estate,
  • London,
  • SE16 3LL.

Return to

  • Fourpure Limited,
  • 22 Bermondsey Trading Estate,
  • London,
  • SE16 3LL.
  • www.fourpure.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

440ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

It's got mango in it

3 stars

I'm full of tacos so can't really give an accurate review, but it's definitely got some mango in it

