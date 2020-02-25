By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fourpure Coastline Sour 440Ml Can

Fourpure Coastline Sour 440Ml Can
£ 3.00
£6.82/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Follow us: Instagram @fourpure
  • Inspired by Adventure
  • Warm sun, a cool breeze and a comfortable chair with an ocean view... are not prerequisites for enjoying Coastline, but they help. Gooseberry and fresh vanilla pods create a beer that is lightly sour with sweet notes from the vanilla, fruity tartness from the gooseberry, and hoppy notes from plentiful amounts of Citra hop. An everyday sour.
  • Canned for freshness
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley, Wheat, Oats, Lactose (Milk), Gooseberry, Vanilla, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Oats, Wheat

Tasting Notes

  • Gooseberry and fresh vanilla pods create a beer that is lightly sour with sweet notes from the vanilla, fruity tartness from the gooseberry, and hoppy notes from plentiful amounts of Citra hop

Alcohol Units

2.6

ABV

6.0% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See Base of Can

Produce of

Brewed and canned in the United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Always store & serve cold.

Name and address

  • Brewed and canned by:
  • Fourpure Limited,
  • 22 Bermondsey Trading Estate,
  • London,
  • SE16 3LL.

Return to

  • Fourpure Limited,
  • 22 Bermondsey Trading Estate,
  • London,
  • SE16 3LL.
  • www.fourpure.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

440ml ℮

