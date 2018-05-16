By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Easy Entertaining 25 Miniature Pork Pies

We need 5 days notice to deliver this item available from Wednesday 25th December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 10.00
£0.40/each

One Pie
  • Energy415kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.6g
    9%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1658kJ / 398kcal

Product Description

  • Cured pork baked in rich hot water crust pastry.
  • CRISP PASTRY Cured pork baked in rich hot water crust pastry

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (28%), Pork Lard, Pork Fat, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, Pasteurised Egg, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

25 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling Leaflet. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

625g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pie (25g)
Energy1658kJ / 398kcal415kJ / 100kcal
Fat26.3g6.6g
Saturates9.6g2.4g
Carbohydrate28.8g7.2g
Sugars1.5g0.4g
Fibre1.3g0.3g
Protein10.8g2.7g
Salt1.0g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

