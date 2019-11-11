Tesco Easy Entertaining 24 Pork Pie Selection Platter

These were ordered for a family party. It would b
These were ordered for a family party. It would be hard to pick a favourite, they were all very good with crisp pastry and delicious fillings.
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
Carton. Card widely recycled Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Base. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling
1200g e
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1582kJ / 380kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (31%), Pork Lard, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (5%), Pork Fat, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Paprika, Yeast, Turmeric.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One chddar crust pie (50g)
|Energy
|1582kJ / 380kcal
|791kJ / 190kcal
|Fat
|25.2g
|12.6g
|Saturates
|9.6g
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|25.2g
|12.6g
|Sugars
|1.0g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.8g
|Protein
|12.2g
|6.1g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1575kJ / 378kcal
INGREDIENTS:
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (16%), Pork Lard, Pickle (10%)[Sugar, Onion, Swede, Spirit Vinegar, Carrot, Tomato Paste, Water, Gherkin, Cornflour, Date Paste [Date, Rice Flour], Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Spices [Garlic Powder, Ginger, Cayenne Pepper, Clove, Nutmeg, Cinnamon], Onion Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Pork Fat, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (2%), Poppy Seeds, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Cornflour, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pork, pickle and cheese pie (50g)
|Energy
|1575kJ / 378kcal
|788kJ / 189kcal
|Fat
|23.8g
|11.9g
|Saturates
|8.8g
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|30.6g
|15.3g
|Sugars
|3.7g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.8g
|Protein
|9.6g
|4.8g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1546kJ / 371kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (31%), Pork Lard, Water, Pork Fat, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pasteurised Egg, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One uncured pie (50g)
|Energy
|1546kJ / 371kcal
|773kJ / 186kcal
|Fat
|24.3g
|12.2g
|Saturates
|8.9g
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|26.6g
|13.3g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|10.7g
|5.4g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
