By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Easy Entertaining 24 Pork Pie Selection Platter

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Easy Entertaining 24 Pork Pie Selection Platter

We need 5 days notice to deliver this item available from Wednesday 25th December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 10.00
£0.42/each

We need 5 days notice to deliver this item available from Wednesday 25th December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Product Description

  • 24 mini pies consisting of: 8 seasoned uncured pork and 8 seasoned uncured pork mixed with pickle and cheese with poppy seed topping, both encased in a rich hot water crust pastry, and 8 seasoned uncured pork encased in a rich extra mature cheddar pastry.

Information

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Base. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1200g e

  • One cheddar crust mini
    • Energy791kJ 190kcal
      10%
    • Fat12.6g
      18%
    • Saturates4.8g
      24%
    • Sugars0.5g
      1%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1582kJ / 380kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (31%), Pork Lard, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (5%), Pork Fat, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Paprika, Yeast, Turmeric.

    Storage

    • Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne chddar crust pie (50g)
    Energy1582kJ / 380kcal791kJ / 190kcal
    Fat25.2g12.6g
    Saturates9.6g4.8g
    Carbohydrate25.2g12.6g
    Sugars1.0g0.5g
    Fibre1.6g0.8g
    Protein12.2g6.1g
    Salt0.9g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One pork pickle and cheese mini
    • Energy788kJ 189kcal
      9%
    • Fat11.9g
      17%
    • Saturates4.4g
      22%
    • Sugars1.8g
      2%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1575kJ / 378kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS:

    Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (16%), Pork Lard, Pickle (10%)[Sugar, Onion, Swede, Spirit Vinegar, Carrot, Tomato Paste, Water, Gherkin, Cornflour, Date Paste [Date, Rice Flour], Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Spices [Garlic Powder, Ginger, Cayenne Pepper, Clove, Nutmeg, Cinnamon], Onion Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Pork Fat, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (2%), Poppy Seeds, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Cornflour, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper.



     

     

    Storage

    • Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pork, pickle and cheese pie (50g)
    Energy1575kJ / 378kcal788kJ / 189kcal
    Fat23.8g11.9g
    Saturates8.8g4.4g
    Carbohydrate30.6g15.3g
    Sugars3.7g1.8g
    Fibre1.7g0.8g
    Protein9.6g4.8g
    Salt1.1g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One uncured mini
    • Energy773kJ 186kcal
      9%
    • Fat12.2g
      17%
    • Saturates4.4g
      22%
    • Sugars0.8g
      1%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1546kJ / 371kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (31%), Pork Lard, Water, Pork Fat, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pasteurised Egg, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper.

    Storage

    • Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne uncured pie (50g)
    Energy1546kJ / 371kcal773kJ / 186kcal
    Fat24.3g12.2g
    Saturates8.9g4.4g
    Carbohydrate26.6g13.3g
    Sugars1.6g0.8g
    Fibre1.5g0.8g
    Protein10.7g5.4g
    Salt1.0g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

These were ordered for a family party. It would b

5 stars

These were ordered for a family party. It would be hard to pick a favourite, they were all very good with crisp pastry and delicious fillings.

Usually bought next

Tesco Easy Entertaining 20 Classic Sandwich Platter

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 24/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 12.00
£0.60/each

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 24/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Tesco Easy Entertaining 20 Wrap Selection Platter

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 24/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 14.00
£0.70/each

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 24/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Tesco Easy Entertaining Pork Sausages Rolls 80Pk 880G

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 6.00
£0.68/100g

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Tesco Easy Entertaining 20 Meat Sandwich Platter

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 12.00
£0.60/each

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here