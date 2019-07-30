By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Flora Dairy Free Spread 500G

4.5(72)Write a review
Flora Dairy Free Spread 500G
£ 1.90
£3.80/kg

Product Description

  • 70% vegetable fat spread with 25% sunflower oil and 24% rapeseed oil.
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
  • * Flora contributes to sustainable palm oil production. Please visit www.flora.com for more information.
  • Looking for butter alternatives which are not only a great dairy free spread but also vegan friendly? Flora Dairy Free is the spread for you. Made with 100% plant goodness, this Flora spread has no artificial preservatives, colours or flavours. This delicious sunflower spread contains Omega 3 and 6 sources which help maintain normal cholesterol levels. In addition, just two 10g servings of Flora a day will contribute a significant amount of the 2g alpha-linolenic acid and 10g linoleic acid you need.
  • How to enjoy your Flora Dairy Free spread
  • Flora Dairy Free is a perfect dairy free spread for baking, whether you want to mix up a batch of chocolate brownies or a tasty carrot cake. Keep your Flora Dairy Free refrigerated or freeze it for use at a later date. Simply defrost it in the fridge before use.
  • Flora Dairy Free spread is an allergy-friendly and vegan alternative to butter
  • All Flora Dairy Free ingredients are naturally sourced from plants. There are just seven; plant oils (sunflower; rapeseed; certified, sustainable palm*; and linseed), water, salt, plant-based emulsifier (sunflower lecithin), vinegar, natural flavourings, and vitamin A. Flora Dairy Free also has 60% less saturated fat than butter, making it a great addition to a healthy diet and lifestyle. As well as being dairy-free, it's also a gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan spread that will complement any meal.
  • Flora Dairy Free is an ideal choice of dairy free spread. With a new recipe of 7 ingredients including plant-based oils, it's vegan and allergy friendly.
  • Flora Dairy Free is a flavour-filled dairy free spread
  • With 100% plant-based ingredients, it's also vegetarian and vegan friendly
  • Flora Dairy Free has 60% less saturated fat than butter
  • Flora Dairy Free is perfect for those with a dairy intolerance
  • It's also great for baking or spreading on crackers
  • 100% free from artificial preservatives, colours, and flavours
  • Pack size: 500g
  • Naturally contains omega 3 & 6, which contribute to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels
  • Naturally rich in omega 3 & 6

Information

Ingredients

Plant Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, Palm*), Water, Salt, Plant Based Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Vinegar, Natural Flavouring, Vitamin A, *Flora contributes to the production of sustainable palm oil

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Suitable for freezing, defrost in refrigerator. For Best Before Date see lid.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Flora UK and Ireland,
  • Wimbledon Bridge House,
  • 1 Hartfield Road,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU.

Return to

  • Flora UK and Ireland,
  • Wimbledon Bridge House,
  • 1 Hartfield Road,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU.
  • 0800 446464 (UK)
  • 1850490172 (ROI)
  • Please visit www.flora.com

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 2589kJ/619kcal
Fat 70g
of which saturates 17g
of which monounsaturates 27g
of which polyunsaturates 25g
Carbohydrates<0.5g
of which sugars <0.5g
Protein <0.5g
Salt 0.9g
Vitamin A (15% NRV) 120µg
Omega 621g
Omega 3 3.9g
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value-

72 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Fauna-less Flora is kind to animals.

5 stars

Being practically vegan (about 92%) Flora Dairy Free Spread is the ideal substitute for butter. I use it all the time, for sandwiches and frying (fried bread and tomatoes, mainly). I wouldn't want to be without it!

Yummy buttery flavour!

4 stars

I've not used Flora for quite some time after discovering an alternate brand. Using my voucher I picked flora buttery and it was amazing, especially on toast. It melts really quickly and tastes great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hmmm

2 stars

It's okay but I don't like all the long list of ingredients and prefer the pureness of butter. The taste is not a patch on proper butter but it's something I could live with, my children dont seem so keen. One of the up sides is that it's ready to spread as soon as you pull it out of the fridge so you don't end up with holes in toyr sandwiches, it also make mash potato seem very buttery. Would I buy this again, maybe, if it was on offer [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Butter Fan

3 stars

I'm not a fan of spreads at the best of times but this did surprise me - nice creamy taste despite the lack of dairy! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to spread

4 stars

I found this easy to spread which is always good. I'm sure will be very popular for those who need dairy free for medical or personal choice. However I prefer a spread with a buttery taste so wouldn't be top of my list - but that's purely personal taste choice. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yum!

5 stars

I really enjoyed this product. I'm sick of trying spreads that, supposedly taste like butter, only they never do. Flora buttery plant based actually did taste like butter. Really easy to spread even out of the fridge. Lovely tasting spread. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious for all the family.

5 stars

Wow so firstly this product has been so incredibly hard to get hold of in my local area. This is obviously a great sign that it is an amazing product. Having been a huge dairy fan, I was intrigued to see if I would like a dairy free product. Well the answer is certainly YES. I love a slice of my favourite toast, smothered in spread anytime of the day. Being a busy mum of two its the easiest thing to snack on. I challenged myself to substitute my usual dairy spread for Flora dairy free. Upon opening the tub it presents itself just as a dairy spread, gliding a butter knife over the surface I hadn't expected it to have been so smooth and easy to spread..how wrong was i?! Literally covered my toast like a dream without hacking away at any bread!!! My morning toast was complete, I thoroughly enjoyed the buttery taste, infact I couldn't actually tell it was an imposter for my usual spread of choice. After this revelation I HAD to get the whole family involved. They were as equally fooled as I was, not knowing that I had made a sneaky swap! Well Flora... I am impressed. You may just have made a convert out of me. Considering it's also roughly the same price as my usual brand I think I will certainly make the swap. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job.

5 stars

As far as a spread goes it was nice. Great that it's dairy free so I didn't have to make separate sandwiches for the kids too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A light tasty spread .

4 stars

Our household has just gone dairy free, we have tried quite a lot of dairy free options. And one decent thing we have struggled to find , is a dairy free spread. Unlike other brands , the flora dairy free spread. Was light and not heavy on your stomach. As it's planet based , it wasn't overly fragrant . As my children are dairy free , anything that smells remotely different . They won't even try. But they quite happily ate this spread . I was also pleasantly surprised that I could use this in cooking. It's not greasy and works well . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious taste

4 stars

This butter is a delicious alternative to real spread. It spreads well when it's been in the fridge too. It tastes smooth and not oily and claggy ike other brands. I will 100% be buying this again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 72 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

