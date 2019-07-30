Flora Dairy Free Spread 500G

Fauna-less Flora is kind to animals. 5 stars A Tesco Customer30th July 2019 Being practically vegan (about 92%) Flora Dairy Free Spread is the ideal substitute for butter. I use it all the time, for sandwiches and frying (fried bread and tomatoes, mainly). I wouldn't want to be without it! Report

Yummy buttery flavour! 4 stars Review from upfield.com 20th July 2019 I've not used Flora for quite some time after discovering an alternate brand. Using my voucher I picked flora buttery and it was amazing, especially on toast. It melts really quickly and tastes great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hmmm 2 stars Review from upfield.com 19th July 2019 It's okay but I don't like all the long list of ingredients and prefer the pureness of butter. The taste is not a patch on proper butter but it's something I could live with, my children dont seem so keen. One of the up sides is that it's ready to spread as soon as you pull it out of the fridge so you don't end up with holes in toyr sandwiches, it also make mash potato seem very buttery. Would I buy this again, maybe, if it was on offer [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Butter Fan 3 stars Review from upfield.com 19th July 2019 I'm not a fan of spreads at the best of times but this did surprise me - nice creamy taste despite the lack of dairy! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to spread 4 stars Review from upfield.com 19th July 2019 I found this easy to spread which is always good. I'm sure will be very popular for those who need dairy free for medical or personal choice. However I prefer a spread with a buttery taste so wouldn't be top of my list - but that's purely personal taste choice. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yum! 5 stars Review from upfield.com 19th July 2019 I really enjoyed this product. I'm sick of trying spreads that, supposedly taste like butter, only they never do. Flora buttery plant based actually did taste like butter. Really easy to spread even out of the fridge. Lovely tasting spread. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious for all the family. 5 stars Review from upfield.com 17th July 2019 Wow so firstly this product has been so incredibly hard to get hold of in my local area. This is obviously a great sign that it is an amazing product. Having been a huge dairy fan, I was intrigued to see if I would like a dairy free product. Well the answer is certainly YES. I love a slice of my favourite toast, smothered in spread anytime of the day. Being a busy mum of two its the easiest thing to snack on. I challenged myself to substitute my usual dairy spread for Flora dairy free. Upon opening the tub it presents itself just as a dairy spread, gliding a butter knife over the surface I hadn't expected it to have been so smooth and easy to spread..how wrong was i?! Literally covered my toast like a dream without hacking away at any bread!!! My morning toast was complete, I thoroughly enjoyed the buttery taste, infact I couldn't actually tell it was an imposter for my usual spread of choice. After this revelation I HAD to get the whole family involved. They were as equally fooled as I was, not knowing that I had made a sneaky swap! Well Flora... I am impressed. You may just have made a convert out of me. Considering it's also roughly the same price as my usual brand I think I will certainly make the swap. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job. 5 stars Review from upfield.com 16th July 2019 As far as a spread goes it was nice. Great that it's dairy free so I didn't have to make separate sandwiches for the kids too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A light tasty spread . 4 stars Review from upfield.com 14th July 2019 Our household has just gone dairy free, we have tried quite a lot of dairy free options. And one decent thing we have struggled to find , is a dairy free spread. Unlike other brands , the flora dairy free spread. Was light and not heavy on your stomach. As it's planet based , it wasn't overly fragrant . As my children are dairy free , anything that smells remotely different . They won't even try. But they quite happily ate this spread . I was also pleasantly surprised that I could use this in cooking. It's not greasy and works well . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]